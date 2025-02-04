This February is packed with an exciting lineup of films and series for all kinds of cinephiles. While most of these series fit into the traditional genres of entertainment, some of them have refreshingly hilarious takes on thought-provoking issues in the society as well. With that, here are some new Netflix releases that you can start streaming from this week!

1. Cassandra

After 50 years of dormancy, Germany’s oldest smart home gets its new owner with Cassandra, the house’s virtual assistant, who takes care of the family residing within like a fairy godmother.

Reason to watch: This movie combines sci-fi and horror elements into a nail-biting plotline that will give you chills down the spine!

Release date: February 6

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness while influencing the global audience.

Reason to watch: This movie captures the true-ish story of how the perfect influencer’s life on the internet can be a total scam to lure the audience.

Release date: February 6

3. Anuja

When a nine-year-old girl working in a garment factory gets a rare opportunity to attend school despite her dire conditions, she has to make a life-altering decision that could shape her and sister’s future.

Reason to watch: Set in the New Delhi slums, Anuja is a heart-warming story that captures the sad reality of child labour and poverty. This 22 minute short film secured a spot in Academy Awards of 2025.

Release date: February 7

4. Kinda Pregnant

Lainy, who is jealous of her friend’s pregnancy, starts wearing a fake baby bump – only to unexpectedly meet the man of her dreams!

Reason to watch: The movie provides a hilarious yet insightful take on the sad and uncomfortable realities of pregnant women.

Release date: Streaming now

5. The Greatest Rivalry: India Vs Pakistan

See the behind the scenes of the greatest rivalry of all the time!

The Greatest Rivalry is a docuseries that chronicles the relationship between Pakistan and Indian cricket players.

Reason to watch: This docuseries captures the behind-the-scenes of the most intense and age-old rivalry between two cricketing giants while showcasing the pure emotions and larger-than-life figures who defined this rivalry over the years.

Release date: February 14

6. Dhoom Dhaam

When two polar opposite personalities get married, their first night of the wedding becomes a thrilling time, with car chases and gunfights involved.

Reason to watch: Breaking the stereotypical representation of women and men, the story shows how a man can also be vulnerable and a woman can take charge during a dangerous situation.

Release date: February 14

With a blend of comedy, love, action and edge-of the seat thrillers these new Netflix releases are ready to be a part of your watch-list this week!

