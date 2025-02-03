As February rolls in, get ready to witness heartwarming family dramas and thought-proving dilemmas that are going to leave you in tears of both joy and sadness. This week, February’s new OTT releases are exploring the concepts of love, friendship and relationship dynamics in a new light. So, without further delay, let’s dive into these upcoming OTT gems!

1. Anuja

Set in the rural backdrop of India, Anuja, is an Oscar-nominated short film, that follows the story of two sisters. When Anuja, the younger sister gets an opportunity to attend school, the sisters have to make the most important decision of their life.

Release date: February 5

Streaming on: Netflix

2. Bada naam Karenge

Rishabh and Surbh, a young couple who belong to Gen Z, navigating their lives to fulfil their dreams and goals while upholding the values and traditions of their family.

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Sony Liv

3. Love you to Death

Love You To Death is a romantic comedy-drama that delves into the lives of Raul and Marta, who resume their friendship and put their beliefs to the test after reconnecting at the funeral of a high school classmate.

Release date: February 5

Streaming on: Apple TV

4. Mrs

Richa is a trained dancer with millions of dreams, however, after her marriage she finds herself in an age-old dilemma – family or dreams? Can she ever be able to find the answer to that question?

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Zee5

5. The Mehta Boys

Helmed by Farah Khan, The Mehta Boys is the story of a father and son navigating their relationship amidst clashing opinions and values.

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

6. Newtopia

Casting Jisoo Kim and Park Jeong-min, Newtopia is a romantic fantasy about a soldier and his engineer girlfriend fighting through a zombie apocalypse to find their way back to each other.

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Which one of these February new OTT releases do you think will tug at your heartstrings the most this week? Tell us in the comments!

