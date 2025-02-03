Visakhapatnam is synonymous with beaches, however, places like RK Beach, Rushikonda and Yarada are often crowded and might take away your “me” time. The good news is Visakhapatnam has many hidden gems that are equally or rather more beautiful than these famous beaches. These untapped destinations gives you a serene escape to spend time with yourself or your loved ones!

1. Sagarnagar Beach

Though as much as not popular as other beaches, Sagarnagar Beach is one of the tranquil beaches of Visakhapatnam. This place is less commercialised making it a perfect spot to avoid some tourists and crowds.

2. VMRDA Park

Popularly known as Vuda Park, this place is one of the famous spots for picnics and family gatherings. However, the place is often less crowded and the beach of this park gives you a perfect private beach-like experience. You can also spot huge ships and an astonishing white and red striped lighthouse here.

3. Sagara Durga Beach

Durga Beach is one of the cleanest and untapped beaches of Visakhapatnam with clear and blue water. The beach has a famous Durga temple and also provides boat services during the festivities like Dasara. As you travel on the boat, yet times, you can see the magnificent naval ships. The boat services are often available from Ross Hill Church.

4. Gangavaram Beach

This beach in Visakhapatnam is nothing like you have ever seen before! The crazy and amazing rock formations of this beach make you feel you are on an exotic private beach. What makes it better is that you have to drive through a off road to reach this destination. It is around 50kms away from the heart of the city and makes you feel like you are in a different world.

5. Divis Beach

Divis Beach is a perfect getaway for your Instagram-worthy and Pinterest pictures. It derives its name from Divis Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company. The place has a main attraction known as Divis Bridge which gives you an amazing view of waves crashing on gigantic pillars.

What are some other beaches in Visakhapatnam that makes you feel like a private getaway? Comment below and let us know!

