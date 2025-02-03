You no longer need to pack and travel to a village to experience rustic interiors and authentic, delicious food! These unique restaurants in Visakhapatnam feature beautiful aesthetics, stunning decor, and a signature rustic exterior. They are perfect spots when you craving homely ambiance and a familiar taste from your grandparents’ village.

1. Asta’s Desi Darbar

Nestled into the quiet residential area of Muralinagar, Asta’s Desi Darbar has it all— an outdoor and rooftop seating area, a complete setup of modern yet rustic interiors, quirky paintings on the walls, and delicious food. This restaurant shines brighter at night, with the LED lights giving life to the place.

The restaurant is famous for its unique flavours including Hariyali Panner Kebab, Angara Chicken Kebab, Konnaseema Kodi biriyani, Chicken Keema Egg, and Ulavacharu Lollipop.

Location: Muralinagar

2. Raju Gari Paakashala

Raju Gari Paakashala, which translates to The Royal Kitchen, serves king-worthy dishes packed with flavour. The restaurant is spacious and has a traditional aesthetic decor and outdoor seating. Located in the Dot Ball Sports Club in Rushikonda, this restaurant should be on your list for its distinctive flavours, homely atmosphere, and peaceful surroundings.

The locals often order Vanjiram fry, Chitti Royyala fry, Konaseema Kodi Veepudu, and Raju Gari Kodi Pulao, which promise a lip-smacking experience.

Location: Rushikonda

3. House of Spice

House of Spice restaurant has beautifully curated interiors in a village-style retro ambience and mouth-watering dishes. With the entrance to the dining area having vintage-style chairs and decor items on the walls, you will feel right at home while feasting on their menu options.

The restaurant is renowned for its Kamaskhi Kodi Vepudu, Nala Karam Kodi, and Mutton Mastan Pulao, which are favourites among the locals.

Location: Siripuram

4. Vaibhogam

This newly opened restaurant has a modern village home style, with the nostalgic doors and frames serving as a memoir factor and modern interiors that offer comfort and aesthetics. The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating, which is perfect for date nights. The restaurant is known for the homemade flavours of its rice options and its specialties include Uravasi Chicken, Tandoori Sizzlers, Afghani Chicken Biriyani, and much more.

Location: Yendada

5. Sea Inn: Raju Gari Dhaba

This list would be incomplete without mentioning Raju Gari Dhaba. This traditional non-vegetarian restaurants is on e of the most-buzzing restaurants in Visakhapatnam. It has a rustic village setup and an enclosed space perfect for friends to hang out and eat good food. The restaurant is famous for its mouth-melting, yet delicious food, which has gained quite a fanbase.

Location: Rushikonda

So, what are you waiting for? ditch the usual dining spots and opt for these rustic-themed restaurants the next time you want to grab a bite in Visakhapatnam! These restaurants offer a homely ambience with the taste of homemade food, perfect for days when you miss your grandparent’s handmade food!

Also read – An ultimate backpacker’s guide to the city of destiny!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.