Nestled along the Bay of Bengal, Visakhapatnam is a coastal gem that blends scenic beauty with rich history and modernity. Whether you are a solo traveller or on a vacation with your family the city of destiny can be your ultimate travel destination! Travelling to a new city can be exciting and daunting at the same time if you don’t know the culture of the place, so, here we are with an ultimate backpackers’ travel guide to Visakhapatnam!

How to reach?

Visakhapatnam is well-connected to most of the south and north Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Bihar and more. Check apps like Confirm tkt, Red Bus, Goibibo or IRCTC to plan your trip to this beautiful destination! The closest metropolitan city to Visakhapatnam is Hyderabad.

Where to stay?

Visakhapatnam is one of the most budget-friendly cities for travel. If you are travelling by air, then it is advisable to reach the heart of the city and stay near places like Jagadamba, Ramatalkies or even better – The Vizag beach road. There are several beachfront hotels where you can enjoy breathtaking oceanic views from your room! Here are some of our picks – Beachfront hotels

For students and low-budget travellers

If want don’t want to spend a fortune yet looking for a comfortable and luxurious stay, then no worries! The city also offers many decent hotels near the city centre, with prices starting from 500 per night. You can also find several dormitories and Zostels for a more cosy experience. Ramatalkies is a hotspot for the dormitories!

(Tips: If you are visiting the city for a few hours then use the clock room at the railway station to get rid of that extra luggage and start exploring the city!)

How to commute?

As Visakhapatnam doesn’t have a metro, you can take local buses and autos to travel across the city. However, if you are someone who likes to travel at your own pace then you can rent a bike near the Railway Station. Here are our rental bike recommendations from the city – Where to rent a bike in Visakhapatnam.

Services like Uber, Rapido, and Ola are available in the city, but they can be a bit pricy compared to the local transport facilities.

(Tips: Negotiating always works)

How safe is the city?

When we are visiting a city what kind of clothes to wear and what kind of things to carry would be some of the major questions. To answer that, Visakhapatnam is a safe city where you can indulge in partying, clubbing and various other fun activities.

As it is a tropical place, it has a dry climate with high temperatures sometimes, try carrying some comfortable and breathable clothes when you are planning a trip in summer. Depending on the season the average temperature of Visakhapatnam can be between 24.7–30.6 °C.

The city usually a busy place from morning 6 to night 11, however, as it doesn’t have a vibrant nightlife. Roads can get pretty stranded during the mid night. If you are a person who likes to explore things at night then here are the things to do in Visakhapatnam to enjoy the nightlife.

(Tips: If you wish to stay out alone during the night then stay with caution)

What to eat?

From gourmet burgers to traditional Gongura Chicken, the Visakhapatnam food game is a blend of different cultures and cuisines.

From fine dinings to indulging in some juicy kebabs on the street side – everything here has its unique taste and leaves you with unforgettable yummy memories! Here are our recommendations for Andhra-style restaurants and street foods!

How to communicate?

As Andhra Pradesh is a Telugu state, most of the people in Visakhapatnam speak Telugu. One out of three can either understand or speak Hindi and English, they will be happy to help you out!

Things to do in Visakhapatnam

Visiting beaches is definitely a given but Visakhapatnam offers much more than that. The historical monuments in the old town or Bheemili, aesthetic cafes, light show near the Rk Beach, sipping on rich and flavourful Araku Valley cafe, and the list goes on and on – If you don’t want to miss out on any of these experiences checkout our A-Z travel guide of Visakhapatnam!

