Vizag is full of scenic beauty, historical landmarks, and cultural hotspots. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there’s always something new to discover in this city by the sea. Here’s our A-Z guide to places to visit in Visakhapatnam that you just can’t miss:

A

Araku Valley: Located about 115 km from Vizag, this is a beautiful hill station known for its coffee plantations and lush landscapes. Perfect to escape to for a chilly time.

Located about 115 km from Vizag, this is a beautiful hill station known for its coffee plantations and lush landscapes. Perfect to escape to for a chilly time. Aircraft Museum: An aviation marvel displaying the decommissioned TU-142M fighter aircraft of Indian Navy. Take a look at its parts and equipment and learn about its history.

An aviation marvel displaying the decommissioned TU-142M fighter aircraft of Indian Navy. Take a look at its parts and equipment and learn about its history. Appikonda Beach: Located about 30 km from Vizag, this is a peaceful, less-crowded beach with great views.

Located about 30 km from Vizag, this is a peaceful, less-crowded beach with great views. Andhra University: A prestigious educational institution with historic buildings and a clock tower. Take a stroll around the sprawling campus and see where the State’s brightest minds are honed.

B

Beach Road: A scenic drive along the coastline along RK Beach is the perfect way to spend an evening.

A scenic drive along the coastline along RK Beach is the perfect way to spend an evening. Bojjanakonda: Located in Sankaram village near Vizag, this site is full of ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves and stupas dating back to the 4th century. Don’t forget to explore its counterpart, Lingala Konda, which is located on the adjacent hilltop.

Located in Sankaram village near Vizag, this site is full of ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves and stupas dating back to the 4th century. Don’t forget to explore its counterpart, Lingala Konda, which is located on the adjacent hilltop. Bavikonda: Another Buddhist heritage site with panoramic views. The complex is said to be built around 3rd century BCE.

Another Buddhist heritage site with panoramic views. The complex is said to be built around 3rd century BCE. Bheemili: A charming seaside town about 20 km from Vizag with a stunning beach and rich colonial history. Make a one-day trip out of it and take the time to explore the beach, Dutch Cemetery, St Peter’s Church, and other attractions.

C

Central Park: A lovely green space in the heart of the city.It has a musical fountain, yoga hall, bonsai garden, and jogging and cycling tracks.

A lovely green space in the heart of the city.It has a musical fountain, yoga hall, bonsai garden, and jogging and cycling tracks. Cafes: Explore the city’s trendy spots for coffee and quick bites.

Explore the city’s trendy spots for coffee and quick bites. Chaparai Waterfalls: Located about 15 km from Araku, this is a natural waterway with rocky pools to swim in.

D

Dolphin’s Nose: A rocky headland resembling the nose of a dolphin and offering stunning ocean views. Don’t miss the iconic Dolphin’s Nose lighthouse which was built in the 1960s.

A rocky headland resembling the nose of a dolphin and offering stunning ocean views. Don’t miss the iconic Dolphin’s Nose lighthouse which was built in the 1960s. Divis’ Bridge Beach: A faraway beach (37 km from Vizag) perfect for solitude and reflection. The beach is known for the Divis Bridge, which juts out into the sea and makes for a cinematic view.

E

Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre: A haven for nature enthusiasts. Take a look at the critical floral and faunal ecosystems that make up our region.

A haven for nature enthusiasts. Take a look at the critical floral and faunal ecosystems that make up our region. Etikopakka: A village famous for traditional handmade wooden toys. The village is about 65 km from the city.

F

Fishing Harbour: A bustling port showcasing Vizag’s maritime culture. Early mornings are the best time to visit, as you can catch the sunrise and watch the city’s busiest fish market come alive.

A bustling port showcasing Vizag’s maritime culture. Early mornings are the best time to visit, as you can catch the sunrise and watch the city’s busiest fish market come alive. Food Streets: Lanes brimming with delectable local and street food. The street food markets at Jagadamba, YMCA, Old Jail Road are the best-known ones. Explore more here.

G

Gosthani River Bridge: A scenic bridge over the Gosthani River. It is located about 50 km from Vizag.

A scenic bridge over the Gosthani River. It is located about 50 km from Vizag. Gambheeram Reservoir: A picturesque spot perfect for picnics and nature therapy. It is located near Madhurawada.

H

Hawa Mahal: Situated along Beach Road, this palace was built between 1917 and 1921 and was used a summer palace by the Maharajahs of Jeypore. It is known for its architecture and stunning views. Though it is not always open, the Hawa Mahal often hosts exhibitions, art galleries and other events.

I

ISKCON: Located in Rushikonda, this is a spiritual retreat offering peace and devotion.

Located in Rushikonda, this is a spiritual retreat offering peace and devotion. INS Kurusura Submarine Museum: A unique museum along Beach Road housed in a decommissioned submarine. It offers a unique chance to explore the inside of a museum.

A unique museum along Beach Road housed in a decommissioned submarine. It offers a unique chance to explore the inside of a museum. Ishaq Madina Dargah: A revered shrine that is home to the tomb of Baba Ishaq Madina Dargh, a saint who arrived to Vizag from Arabia with his followers. It is said that he had the gift of prophecy.

J

Jagadamba Theatre: Catch a movie at the most iconic cinema hall in Vizag. It is 54 years old and gained fame for being the first theatre to play Hollywood movies in Vizag.

Catch a movie at the most iconic cinema hall in Vizag. It is 54 years old and gained fame for being the first theatre to play Hollywood movies in Vizag. Jindhagada Trek: Go on a thrilling adventure to the highest peak in the Eastern Ghats.

K

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary: A green escape for wildlife lovers. This vast thousand-acre forest reserve is located in Vizag, and is a great opportunity to explore wildlife, hike, and indulge in some nature photography.

A green escape for wildlife lovers. This vast thousand-acre forest reserve is located in Vizag, and is a great opportunity to explore wildlife, hike, and indulge in some nature photography. Kailasagiri: A famous hilltop park with panoramic city and sea views. One of the must-visit places in Visakhapatnam.

A famous hilltop park with panoramic city and sea views. One of the must-visit places in Visakhapatnam. Kondakarla Ava: A scenic lake ideal for boating and famous for its lotus blooms.

A scenic lake ideal for boating and famous for its lotus blooms. Kalabharati: A cultural centre hosting art, music, and dance performances.

L

Lawson’s Bay Beach: A serene beach in Lawson’s Bay colony.

A serene beach in Lawson’s Bay colony. Lambasingi: The “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh.” About 100 km from Vizag, it’s a great weekend getaway spot.

The “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh.” About 100 km from Vizag, it’s a great weekend getaway spot. Lumbini Park: A small and peaceful garden on the NTR Beach Road.

M

Matsyadarshini Aquarium: An exhibit of freshwater, saltwater fish and turtles. A recommended spot to visit if you have kids.

An exhibit of freshwater, saltwater fish and turtles. A recommended spot to visit if you have kids. Mangamaripeta Beach: Another less-crowded, peaceful beach.

Another less-crowded, peaceful beach. Mudarsalova Park: A nature park with a reservoir and picnic spots.

A nature park with a reservoir and picnic spots. Meghadri Gedda Reservoir: A scenic water body surrounded by greenery.

N

NTPC Beach: A quiet beach located about 28 km from Vizag. Mirroring Divis’ Beach, it is known for having a sea bridge that makes for a fantastic view.

A quiet beach located about 28 km from Vizag. Mirroring Divis’ Beach, it is known for having a sea bridge that makes for a fantastic view. NTR Beach: Located right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city, NTR Beach is an often-frequented place by many. A great spot for people watching (and sea-watching, of course!)

O

Old Town/One Town Area: The oldest part of the city. A historical quarter showcasing heritage, this is one of the most important places to visit in Visakhapatnam. Check out all the things you can explore here.

P

Poorna Market: A bustling marketplace for everything under the sun, from vegetables to clothes and accessories.

A bustling marketplace for everything under the sun, from vegetables to clothes and accessories. Paderu: 97 km from Vizag, this is a hill station known for tribal culture and natural beauty.

97 km from Vizag, this is a hill station known for tribal culture and natural beauty. Pudimadaka: Located about 40 km from Vizag, this beach is home to an old lighthouse commissioned in 1971.

Q

Queen Victoria Pavillion: A colonial-era monument with historical significance. The bronze statue was presented to Zamindar Akitam Venkata Jagga Rao as a gift by the British government in 1900. It was then erected in Vizag.

R

Rushikonda Beach: A favourite spot for water sports and sunbathing.

A favourite spot for water sports and sunbathing. Ramanaidu Studio: A film studio with breathtaking views of the city.

A film studio with breathtaking views of the city. Ross Hill Church: This hillside Christian church, with its striking white exterior, attracts visitors with breathtaking views of the sea and port.

S

Simhachalam: A revered temple dedicated to Lord Narasimha. Datong back to 1009 AD, the temple contains scriptures belonging to the Chola dynasty.

A revered temple dedicated to Lord Narasimha. Datong back to 1009 AD, the temple contains scriptures belonging to the Chola dynasty. Sree Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple: A significant religious site with an interesting legend behind it in Vizag.

A significant religious site with an interesting legend behind it in Vizag. St Paul’s Church: Constructed in 1838, this is a historic church reflecting colonial architecture.

T

Thotlakonda: Ancient Buddhist remains on a hill overlooking the sea.

Ancient Buddhist remains on a hill overlooking the sea. Tenneti Park: A beautiful park with views of the coastline.

U

Uppada Beach: A serene beach known for its fishing villages.

A serene beach known for its fishing villages. Ukkunagaram: A beautiful township built for Vizag Steel Plant employees.

V

VUDA Park: A vibrant park with entertainment for all ages.

A vibrant park with entertainment for all ages. Visakha Museum: Where tokens of the history of Vizag are preserved. You can explore historical items including coins, manuscripts, an unexploded bomb from World War II, portraits of royals, and more.

Where tokens of the history of Vizag are preserved. You can explore historical items including coins, manuscripts, an unexploded bomb from World War II, portraits of royals, and more. Viewpoints: Scenic must-visit places offering breathtaking views of Visakhapatnam. Visit the Abdul Kalam, Rushikonda, and Visakha Valley viewpoints for the best sights.

W

War Memorial – Victory At Sea: A tribute to Indian naval bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

X

Nothing: Explore the city’s A-Z but skip the X for now!

Y

Yarada Beach: A secluded, well-maintained, and undisturbed paradise with golden sands and calm waves.

Z

Zoo: The third largest zoo in the country. Visit this sprawling wildlife park and catch a glimpse of diverse species.

This A-Z list of places to visit in Visakhapatnam is proof that this city has something for everyone, from history buffs and adventure seekers to foodies and families. So grab this checklist and start exploring!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city guides.