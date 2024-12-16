If you’re in Visakhapatnam, visiting the city’s Old Town (One Town) area for a taste of history and heritage is a must. Extending from Turner’s Choultry to the Port Area, this region was once Vizag’s center of culture, society, and business. The city’s elite once resided at the nearby Soldierpeta, and it was here that the local Freedom Movement took off! Today, Old Town is an abandoned mark of what once was. However, it is still home to architectural remains that carry stories of the yesteryears, and one must visit it to know more about the city. That said, here are nine amazing historical sites in Old Town, Visakhapatnam, to add to your itinerary:

1. Town Hall

Once a prestigious venue in the 1900s, the Victoria Diamond Jubilee Town Hall was gifted to the city by the Maharaja of Bobbili in honor of Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee. Its Victorian architecture, with a grand portico, large staircases, and circular rooms, is a masterpiece of stone masonry.

Intricate details like Mangalore tiles, Scottish beams, and wooden flooring add to its charm. From hosting formal British-Indian dance parties to becoming a hub for the salt satyagraha during the freedom movement, the Town Hall is steeped in history. It is one of the most important sites in Old Town, Visakhapatnam

2. Queen Victoria Pavilion

Erected in 1904, this pavilion houses a bronze statue of Queen Victoria gifted to a zamindar who visited England. The cuboid structure features exquisite ashlar stone masonry, with the queen’s statue facing Old Town. The dome, crowned by a Greek cross, enhances its architectural appeal.

3. St John’s Church

Constructed by the East India Company, St John’s Church is the third oldest in Visakhapatnam. Designed by Sir Arthur Cotton, it features Burmese teak, European stained glass, and an ancient pipe organ.

The church’s Anglican dome, cobblestone porch, and marble dedications create a timeless aura, making it a must-visit for lovers of architecture and history.

4. St Aloysius School

Founded in 1847, St Aloysius School is a shining example of Gothic architecture.

Originally established by French missionary Father Tissot, the U-shaped building features arched doors, vintage windows, and ventilators. Its historic church, raised above the school, adds to its significance as Vizag’s first Catholic institution.

5. Kurupam Market

Known as the King Edward VII Coronation Market, this was Vizagapatam’s first market, built in 1902 by the Rajah of Kurupam. The market’s layout featured a central courtyard surrounded by shops, with four gateways—of which the Eastern gateway, adorned with a clock, was the grandest.

Though modernization has diminished its importance, remnants of the market’s structure still stand, a testament to Vizag’s vibrant trading past.

6. Ishq Madinah Dargah

Dedicated to Syed Ali Medina, a Muslim saint, this dargah has drawn devotees across religions since 1869. Legend says ships entering and leaving the harbor would lower their masts in reverence, offering silver replicas of boats after successful voyages.

The dargah and a nearby mosque, reportedly renovated during Aurangzeb’s reign, are believed to have influenced the city’s original name, Ishakpattan.

7. European Cemetery

This historic cemetery, often mistakenly referred to as the Dutch cemetery, dates back to 1699. It holds the tombs of British officers and notable figures like Patrick Lawson, the namesake of Lawson’s Bay.

The cemetery is tied to two significant events: the native sepoy mutiny of 1780 and the naval battle of 1804 between the British and French. The gravestones here narrate tales of Vizag’s colonial history.

8. Queen Mary’s School

With cannons flanking its entrance, Queen Mary’s School has a history that dates back 200 years.

Once the Collector’s office and an arsenal, it became a school in 1952, initially serving widowed dropouts who were paid stipends to encourage education. The building’s colonial past and its transition into an educational institution make it a fascinating site.

9. Old Harbour Lighthouse

Built after the Dolphin Hill lighthouse, this structure guided ships into Vizag’s harbor with its 40-foot white light visible up to 12 miles. Though it fell into disuse in the 1960s, it has since been restored and maintained by Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd, preserving its maritime legacy.

Each of these historical sites in Old Town, Visakhapatnam, are a mark of colonial culture and local heritage. Make sure to include them in your visit to truly experience the essence of Vizag’s past.

