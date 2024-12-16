On December 16, the Eastern Naval Command conducted the 9th Vizag Navy Marathon, an annual marathon that takes place in Visakhapatnam. Here are the key highlights of the run!

1. Who Participated?

Similar to every year, this time, the marathon saw an immense participation of 14,000 runners from India, Kenya, Malaysia and Russia. The Eastern Naval Command’s Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar flagged off the event.

This year, in the Visakhapatnam Navy Marathon, the Mauritius National Coast Guard Ship, Valiant, participated alongside Indian Navy personnel. The Mauritius Guard Ship, Valiant, is currently in the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

Showcasing the spirit of Camaraderie 🇮🇳 🤝🇲🇺! The 🇲🇺National Coast Guard Ship Valiant, currently at Naval Dockyard, participated in Vizag Navy Marathon alongside @indiannavy personnel. #IndiaMauritius pic.twitter.com/DcNWxLi3FE — India in Mauritius (@HCI_PortLouis) December 15, 2024

2. Special Felicitation to the ex-Commander

Starting at 4 AM, the event was marked by energy, scenic views and camaraderie. During the event, the Iron Man of Visakhapatnam, a centenarian and retired Navy commander V Sriramulu, was felicitated for his resilience and service in the Indian Navy. The felicitation was done by the ENC chief.

3. Everything in a Nutshell

To provide a beautiful experience to all the runners, the marathon track was structured alongside Vizag’s coast, providing runners beautiful views of the sea.

Participants had the option to join various categories including 42 km, 21 km, 10 and 5 km. The full (42 km) run started from Vishnupriya Hall, went on till INS Kalinga, where runners would turn and race back to the function hall again. Similarly, the turning points for other categories were Gyathri Vidhya Parishad, Teneti Park and Karachettu Road.

The grand Navy Marathon in Visakhapatnam, conducted by Eastern Naval Command, ended with a presentation of prizes to the winners in each category.

