Visakhapatnam has shared a long-standing bond with the Indian Navy. This relationship began on December 12, 1939, when the British established the Eastern Seaboard’s first naval base here. Named HMIS Circars in 1942, this base laid the foundation for what would later become the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in 1968. Today, ENC is the largest geographical command of the Indian Armed Forces and the only one to operate nuclear-propelled platforms.

Over the years, the Indian Navy has been more than just a defender of India’s waters—it has been a steadfast ally to Vizag. On Navy Day 2024, let’s look at five memorable instances where the Navy came to the rescue of Visakhapatnam:

1. Defending the nation’s honour during the 1971 Indo-Pak War

Vizag holds a special place in India’s history, especially in light of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. In fact, today’s celebration of Navy Day 2024 is a rememberance of the Indian Navy’s takedown of Pakistani submarines during the war. The Eastern Fleet, which was then newly established in Visakhapatnam, played a pivotal role in the Eastern theater of the war.

Its efforts included bombing strategic targets in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), INS Rajput’s sinking the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi off the coast of Vizag, and executing blockades to cut off enemy escape routes. Not only did the Navy save the nation, but it also successfully thwarted danger off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

To commemorate this moment, the city proudly hosts the Victory at Sea War Memorial on RK Beach Road. This memorial serves as a reminder of the Navy’s heroics and sacrifices during one of the most decisive wars in Indian history.

2. Braving the flames of the HPCL explosion

On September 14, 1997, a massive explosion rocked the HPCL refinery in Vizag. The fire, fueled by LPG leaks and storage tank explosions, posed a catastrophic threat. Lieutenant Commander Kamal Singh of the ENC led a courageous effort to contain the blaze.

For over 48 hours, the Naval personnel worked alongside HPCL and local authorities to fight the flames. Singh’s bravery and leadership saved countless lives and minimized damage, earning him the Shaurya Chakra. This incident showcased the Navy’s commitment to the safety of Vizag’s citizens, even in non-military emergencies.

3. A helping hand after Cyclone Hudhud

In October 2014, Cyclone Hudhud devastated Visakhapatnam with wind speeds exceeding 235 km/h, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Despite suffering damage worth Rs 2,000 crore to its own infrastructure, the ENC sprang into action.

Vice Admiral Satish Soni led Operation Mother, deploying five relief-laden ships even before the cyclone made landfall. The Navy cleared roads, restored airport operations, and set up community kitchens in affected areas. Their swift response ensured essential supplies reached not only Vizag but also nearby districts like Srikakulam.

4. A lifeline amid the COVID-19 crisis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy’s efforts extended beyond borders under missions like Samudra Setu and Mission SAGAR. Ships like INS Airavat brought critical supplies, including liquid medical oxygen, ventilators, and medicines, to Vizag from countries like Vietnam and Singapore.

Locally, the Indian Navy established a 200-bed COVID care centre at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard and kept the INS Dega airfield operational 24/7 for cargo and relief flights. These are just a few of the many rescue efforts made by the Indian Navy at the time. Once again, the Navy proved to be a pillar of support during trying times.

5. Influencing Vizag’s identity

The Indian Navy has not only safeguarded Vizag but also come to the city’s aid by shaping its culture. Iconic landmarks like the Kurusura Submarine Museum, Asia’s first submarine museum, and the upcoming UH-3H helicopter exhibit reflect the city’s maritime heritage and attract tourism. Events like MILAN 2024, which brought delegations from over 50 countries, highlight Vizag on the global stage.

Regular initiatives like marathons, beach cleanups, and collaborative maritime exercises further integrate the Navy into the fabric of Vizag’s community. Additionally, the Navy has spurred economic growth by supporting industries like Hindustan Shipyard Limited and providing employment opportunities in the region.

As we celebrate Navy Day 2024, we can’t help but be proud of Visakhapatnam and its relationship with the Indian Navy. Serving the city in its time of need, the Navy’s presence here has been a source of strength and inspiration. Here’s to honouring the brave men and women who keep our city and seas safe!

