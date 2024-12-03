To continue the tradition of hosting Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has scheduled a special naval operational demonstration on 4 January 2025.

Every year, India’s Navy Day is celebrated in Visakhapatnam on a grand level at RK Beach. The event showcases the navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhances maritime awareness among citizens and honours India’s rich seafaring heritage.

This year, the Navy Day celebrations were moved from Visakhapatnam to Golden Beach in Puri, Odisha.

However, on Monday, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharka who is currently the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, assured Vizagites that Visakhapatnam will still witness a naval operational demonstration to commemorate Navy Day.

He said, “This is not to say that the people of Vizag will miss out on this annual activity. We will be conducting an additional operational demonstration off RK Beach on January 4, 2025.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be present as a chief guest during the event.

Furthermore, the Vice Admiral talked about the floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in September and stated that the ENC rescued 270 individuals and air-dropped more than three tonnes of relief materials.

New Naval projects in Visakhapatnam

The Vice Admiral also made comments about the two ships that were commissioned in Visakhapatnam under the Survey Vessels Project.

He said the first one was INS Sadhayak, which was commissioned on February 3, 2024, in the Naval Dockyard. The second ship of this project will soon be commissioned on December 18, he said.

The Vice Admiral also revealed that projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore, including plans to expand berthing space at the Naval Dockyard of Visakhapatnam, are underway.

