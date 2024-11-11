The Indian Navy, which generally celebrates Navy Day in Visakhapatnam, has decided to hold it in Puri of Odisha State this year.

According to a press note, the Navy is set to demonstrate its formidable maritime capabilities and operational strength at the ‘Operational Demonstration’ at Blue Flag Beach in Puri of Odisha State on 4 December this year.

President Droupadi Murmu has kindly consented to be the chief guest for the grand programme. The event showcases the Navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhances maritime awareness among citizens and honours India’s rich seafaring heritage.

The Operation Demo, to be held against the backdrop of the pristine Blue Flag Beach, symbolises the connection between the Indian Navy and the maritime legacy of the State of Odisha.

The Indian Navy is working closely with the Odisha State Government and local authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the ‘day’.

Seating arrangements will be made in such a way as to accommodate local spectators and tourists, offering everyone a chance to witness the live demonstration by the Naval personnel from the beach.

The event will also be broadcast live on National television and streamed via the Indian Navy’s YouTube channel to reach a wider audience. Thus, Visakhapatnam shores will go silent on this year’s Navy Day celebrations.

Also read- ‘Dead’ baby shows signs of life at King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu