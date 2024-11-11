The AP government has presented the budget for the year 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 2.94 lakh crore and a fiscal deficit of Rs 68,742 crore, while the estimated revenue deficit is pegged at Rs 34,743 crore.

Presenting the budget in the Legislate Assembly on 11 November, Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav said: “Despite financial constraints, the alliance government is committed to implementing the ‘super six guarantees’ promised during the elections. As a part of it, funds will be allocated for the ‘Talliki vandanam’ scheme. Free travel for women in RTC buses will also be provided soon.”

Allocations for various sectors in the AP budget 2024-25 include: Rs 29,909 crore (primary education), Rs 11,855 crore (agriculture and allied sectors), Rs 18,497 crore (SC welfare), Rs 7,557 crore (ST welfare), Rs 39,007 crore (BC welfare), Rs 4,376 crore for minorities welfare, Rs 4,285 crore (women welfare), Rs 2,326 crore (higher education), Rs 18,421 crore (health), Rs 16,739 crore (panchayat raj and rural development), Rs 11,490 crore (urban development), Rs 9,554 crore (transport, roads and buildings), Rs 8,495 crore (police department) and Rs 322 crore for youth affairs and tourism.

Earlier, the State Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved the budget proposals. Meanwhile, the budget session of the Assembly began and the YSRCP, which has the strength of only 11 in the House of 175 members, decided to boycott the session.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu