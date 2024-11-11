In an incident at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, a premature infant initially presumed dead by medical staff was later discovered to be alive, causing a whirlwind of emotions for the family and the healthcare team. The incident occurred on 9 November (Saturday) evening.

The previous day, a pregnant woman arrived at KGH after her water broke. Due to the early stage of pregnancy, at only 25 weeks, doctors performed an emergency caesarean section.

The birth was complicated, and the baby, born extremely premature, showed no visible signs of life shortly after delivery, despite medical efforts. Initial examinations detected a faint heartbeat, but soon, the baby was unresponsive, leading the doctors to declare it deceased around 4:00 am, Saturday. Hospital records were updated accordingly, and the family, devastated by the presumed loss, prepared to take the baby home for final rites.

However, as the baby was being handed over to the father, he noticed a slight movement. Realizing that his child might be alive, he immediately alerted the hospital staff. The baby was rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where the medical team swiftly intervened, working to stabilize the infant’s condition.

Dr Sandhya, Head of the Gynaecology Department at KGH, explained the delicate situation, noting that at 25 weeks, survival rates for premature babies are usually low, with viability significantly improving after 28 weeks. “In medical terms, this was more like an abortion than a full-term delivery,” she clarified, “and initially, there were no visible signs of life.”

With the baby now receiving intensive care, the atmosphere at King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam, shifted from mourning to celebration as family members rallied around the infant. The hospital staff remains cautiously optimistic, monitoring the newborn’s condition closely.

