Amid chanting of hymns, the colourfully illuminated ‘Shanku Chakra Nama’ was launched on the Simhachalam hill near Visakhapatnam by temple hereditary trustee Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju on 10 November in the presence of Endowments Additional Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan and temple executive officer V Trinadha Rao.

The ‘Shanku Chakra Nama’, which signifies the presence and protection of Lord Vishnu, adds to the grandeur of the temple on the Simhachalam hill, the abode of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Illumination of the ‘Shanku Chakra Nama’ was experimented on 10 October offering a visual treat to the devotees of the Lord.

The hoarding supporting the three symbols was installed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, donated by the GRT Jewellers Private Limited, under the supervision of Executive Engineer Srinivasa Raju.

Ashok Gajapati Raju later felicitated GRT Jewellers chairman G Rajendran and managing directors Ananta Padmanabhan and Radhakrishnan.

Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA Ganababu, corporator P Varahanarasimham and others were present.

Later, Ashok Gajapati Raju and District Collector M N Harendra Prasad discussed the progress of works taken up under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme in Simhachalam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the development works under the scheme in March 2024.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu