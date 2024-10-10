Simhachalam near Visakhapatnam, which draws tourists in large numbers, will get a facelift as developments like a shopping complex, tourist information centre and parks are coming up soon. The development activity has been taken up at a cost of Rs 54 crore, according to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman N Balaji.

Balaji, who visited Simhachalam and Lambasingi in the ASR district on 9 October, said that the alliance government in the State was keen on promoting tourism and all tourist centres would get a facelift.

“Because of the faulty policies of the previous government, tourism was affected in the State,” he alleged while observing that the present government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was paying special attention to giving a push to tourism.

Apart from the developments at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam, the Chairman also said that Lambasingi would be developed as one of the top tourist destinations in the State. He noted that Lambasingi has all the necessary facilities required for tourists and more would be provided. It was also planned to lay new roads. It was during the TDP regime between 2014-19, Lammasingi was developed as a tourist centre.

Balaji said he would strive to generate income for the government through tourism. The State has a huge coastline of 974 km and all possibilities would be explored for the development of tourism, he said.

“Chandrababu Naidu has bestowed a great responsibility on me and I will work hard to complete the task entrusted to me,” said the corporation Chairman.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu