On 10 October 2024, State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will establish an IT facility in Visakhapatnam which will house 10,000 employees. The announcement follows Nara Lokesh’s meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran on 9 October.

Earlier on 16 August, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had announced that he had a meeting with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, during which they explored the opportunity of setting up a TCS development centre in Visakhapatnam.

The announcement of the TCS IT facility in Visakhapatnam comes amidst talk of a much-needed tech boom in the city, which has always been called the “IT Hub” of Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, TCS is a prominent employer in Visakhapatnam and consistently recruits a large number of graduates here. In 2024, TCS selected 112 students from GITAM for jobs, offering salary packages between Rs 3.3 LPA and Rs 11 LPA. Establishing a TCS centre in Vizag would further boost the city’s tech ecosystem and create substantial job opportunities.

Apart from TCS, some other exciting ventures driving the city’s tech boom include an IT Park that is being constructed by Raheja Group, which has secured 7.24 acres in the IT SEZ at Rushikonda. This IT park will feature multiple towers, incubation facilities, support services, a health club, and dining options. Another much-anticipated IT development includes the Adani Data Centres, which are being developed a Madhurawada and Kapuluppada with a total investment of Rs 21,844 crore.

