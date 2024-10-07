Visakhapatnam has long been recognised as Andhra Pradesh’s “IT Hub.” In fact, a 2023 report from Deloitte and NASSCOM highlighted Vizag as an emerging technology centre in India, based on factors such as talent, infrastructure, regulatory environment, startup ecosystem, and quality of life. It is clear that Visakhapatnam is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for investments from IT firms, whose presence would boost employment in the city. Here are 4 such IT developments coming up in Visakhapatnam that will aid the growth of the city and its residents:

1. Raheja Group’s IT Park

The Raheja Group has secured 7.24 acres in the IT SEZ at Rushikonda, following a 33-year lease from the Andhra Pradesh government. This IT park will feature multiple towers, incubation facilities, support services, a health club, and dining options.

2. Dallas Technology Centre

Located in the Rushikonda IT SEZ, the Dallas Technology Centre is nearing completion, with more than half the construction works being finished.

3. Adani Data Centers

The Adani Group is developing two data centres in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 21,844 crore.

One project at Madhurawada, managed by Adani Tech Park Private Limited, will create an Integrated Data Center and Business Park, covering 130 acres and generating approximately 35,000 jobs, including 25,000 direct roles. This project will be completed in five phases over the next seven years. The second center at Kapulappada, with an investment of Rs 7,210 crore, will create around 14,825 jobs.

4. SimplyFi Softech

SimplyFi Softech is set to launch a new office for its AI Center of Research at Excellence at Rushikonda IT Park soon.

Exciting news! SimplyFiTech sets up new office for AI CoRE (AI Center of Research & Excellence) in Rushikonda IT Park, Vizag! Building under construction, set to open Jan 2025.#Visakhapatnam #InvestInAP #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/ifyLIg7yWD — Andhra Nexus (@AndhraNexus) September 22, 2024

Speculated Developments

There are discussions between the Andhra Pradesh government and Tata Group about establishing a TCS Development Centre in Visakhapatnam. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed this after meeting with Tata Sons’ Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

The Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development, Lokesh Nara, has also invited NASSCOM members to consider expanding or relocating to Vizag’s burgeoning IT and data centre cluster.

Despite these promising developments, Vizag faces challenges. The members of the IT sector in Visakhapatnam have, in the past, lamented a shortage of ready-built IT spaces, limited international connectivity, delays in incentives, and more. However, with the change in government, there is hope for an accelerated push for IT developments in Visakhapatnam4 Upcoming IT developments in Visakhapatnam that will boost employment.

