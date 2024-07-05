Ever since the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana bifurcation, Vizag has been long-poised to become the ‘IT Hub’ of the State. Despite this, the IT sector still leaves much to be desired as Visakhapatnam waits for companies in the big leagues to open their offices here.

With 24/7 protection from the Indian Navy, an emerging international airport, and world-class hotels for meetings and travel, Vizag offers an excellent environment for business and IT. Moreover, the city is also home to a vast talent pool of young, passionate students eager to work in the industry. The beach and hills make for stunning backdrops for sky-high office buildings, and the existing IT hills and parks make the city structurally sound.

The atmosphere couldn’t be more perfect for IT companies to set up their bases here, especially as many of them are increasing their hiring from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, seeing the benefits in these cleaner, lower-cost, better-situated cities.

As Visakhapatnam waits for the promise of its emerging as a busy IT hub to come true, here are some IT companies we hope to see establish a presence in the city:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)



TCS is already a major employer in Visakhapatnam, hiring many graduates from the city. The company has an MoU with GITAM (Deemed to be University), from which it hired 370 students from all branches of engineering in 2019. In 2024, TCS recruited 112 students for the role of assistant system engineer, with salary packages ranging from Rs 3.3 LPA to Rs 11 LPA, from GITAM. The establishment of a TCS center in Vizag would accelerate the development of the tech ecosystem in the city, providing significant employment opportunities.

Capgemini



Capgemini India has shown interest in opening a development centre in Vizag. The company was reportedly in discussions with the previous State government to finalize the location, although an official announcement is still pending. Capgemini also conducted a workplace survey asking employees which city they would like to see Capgemini in, with Visakhapatnam being one of the options.

While the company has officially announced new offices in Chennai recently, there is still hope that Vizag might be considered in the future.

Cognizant



Cognizant has recognized the importance of India’s smaller cities for its business. The company’s NextGen program aims to reduce annual real estate costs by approximately $100 million compared to 2022 by 2025. Cognizant plans to redistribute its physical workplaces, with a significant presence in Tier-2 cities. This structural shift will help eliminate 80,000 seats and 11 million square feet in large cities in India, enabling investments in collaboration spaces in smaller cities.

Vizag, with its growing talent pool, could be an ideal location for Cognizant to expand its footprint.

Accenture



Accenture has previously expressed interest in setting up bases in Visakhapatnam. The company is keen on bringing employees back to the office and has been entering India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with offices already established in Coimbatore and Bhubaneshwar. A presence in Vizag would align with Accenture’s strategy of tapping into local talent and expanding its reach in smaller cities.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has successfully expanded its workforce in Tier-2 locations like Madurai, Nagpur, Vijayawada, and Lucknow. The company’s decision to move to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities has proven beneficial, with improved internet penetration, education, infrastructure, supply chains, transportation, and logistics.

Opening office spaces in these cities can reduce attrition, lower real estate costs, and create holistic socio-economic development. Vizag, with its skilled talent pool and supportive business environment, is a promising location for HCL Technologies to consider.

Visakhapatnam offers scalability, reduced costs, and access to diverse talent. The local talent pool is eager to contribute, and setting up training centers can ensure a smooth onboarding process into larger organizations.

Visakhapatnam is ready to welcome these renowned IT companies, providing them with the resources and environment needed for growth and success. The city’s potential as a technological hub is undeniable, and the establishment of these companies would further accelerate its development, benefiting both the businesses and the local community.

