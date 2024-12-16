After completing his daily chores, a man in Visakhapatnam went to bed peacefully. While he was deep asleep, without his noticing, he swallowed something that night. From the next day onwards, he started experiencing a severe cough which forced him to visit a hospital. When he visited KIMS hospital, doctors immediately conducted an X-ray and CT scan and found something bizarre. It wasn’t a fly or a bone that he had accidentally gulped down, Visakhapatnam doctors found dentures in the patient’s lungs.

Does it sound like a cooked-up story of a weird movie? Well, it’s not. In an incident that unfolded in KIMS hospital in Sheelanagar Visakhapatnam, a man was found with dentures in his lungs.

According to reports, Prakash (52), from Visakhapatnam had a denture fitted three years ago due to his dental problem. A week ago, the dental set became loose and the man gulped it down in his sleep.

As he consulted KIMS Icon Hospital to relieve his excessive coughing, Pulmonologist CH Bharat took a scan of the patient and confirmed that the cause of his problem was a pair of dentures, which were stuck close to his right lung. The dentures was detected using a procedure called bronchoscopy.

While talking about the incident, the doctor said that the teeth had metal on both sides. If not removed carefully, there was a chance of it affecting the lungs and respiratory tract of the patient. He further added that the operation was successful and the patient has recovered.

The doctor emphasised that any foreign objects especially, if swallowed, can cause a serious infection as the tissue around the object grows. Thus, it is important to consult the relevant doctor from time to time and take necessary precautions beforehand.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates