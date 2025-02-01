Looking for jobs in Visakhapatnam? Here’s a good news, Tata Memorial Centre, under the Department of Central Atomic Energy, has released a recruitment notification for the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Visakhapatnam. The deadline for applications is February 10. Check out the positions and eligibility criteria below!

Number of the Posts Available

A total of 37 posts are being filled. Medical Officer Posts- 9, Assistant Medical Superintendent-1, Medical Physicist-1, Officer in Charge (Dispensary)-1, Scientific Assistant (Nuclear Medicine)-1, Scientific Assistant -1, Clinical Psychologist-1, Technician-1, Nursing Superintendent-1, Female Nurse-3, Administrative Officer-1, Accounts Officer-1, Assistant-1, Lower Division Clerk-3, Public Relations Officer-1, Attendant-5, Trade Helper-5 posts are being filled.

Eligibility Criteria

Each of the jobs in Visakhapatnam has its own set of qualifications. Candidates must have completed courses like 10th class, intermediate, diploma, degree, PG, CA or ICWA, nursing, pharmacy, MBBS or BDS, MD, DM for the respective posts.

The age limit for these jobs should not exceed 25 years to 50 years. For some jobs, the age limit should not exceed 25 years. For others, the age limit should not exceed 27, 30, 35, 45, 50 years. There will be an age limit depending on the job. There will be an age relaxation of five years for SCs and STs, three years for OBCs, ten years for the disabled, and three years for ex-servicemen.

