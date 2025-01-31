On 29 January 2025, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) once again made a new record in cargo handling. The VPA created the record by loading 22,746 metric tons (MT) of manganese ore in bulk onto raw MV NBA VIVA Cargo ship at VSPL East Quay-8 berth. This achievement surpassed its previous record of 22,359 MT (metric tonnes) which was loaded onto MV Somnath at East Quay-7 last August for Rashmi Cement Limited and others.

Visakhapatnam Port Chairman Dr Madhaiyaan Angamuthu revealed that this feat of cargo handling with high efficiency in a short time has been possible because of Bothra Shipping Service Agency.

He also added that 31,34,058 MT of manganese ore were successfully loaded by 98 ships at the port from April 2024 to January 29, 2025. In comparison, only 25.14 lakh metric tons were loaded during the same period last year.

According to these numbers, an additional 6.2 lakh MT were loaded this year and the load rate increased by 24.66% within a year.

Visakhapatnam Port is one of the main hubs in the country for handling bulk cargo. The new record and achievement showcases the efficiency and operational capabilities of Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

Adding to the achievement, VPA set another record by handling an even larger vessel – The MV Pink Sands. The vessel arrived recently was berthed at VGCB and discharged 2,04,500 MT of Manganese Ore.

