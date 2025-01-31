Despite the COVID-19 pandemic being long gone, there are some momentos we’ve all kept from the phase: some learnt to value their me-time, others discovered a newfound love for the great outdoors, and the luckiest ones got hooked on pickleball (which trended at the time for being a non-contact sport that ensured physical fitness).

Even in 2025, the sport is a social media phenomenon that we can’t seem to escape. Whether it be influencers showing off their chic, sporty, ‘old money’ outfits or hardcore pickleheads educating newbies with tips, everyone seems to agree that a pickleball court is the place to be. Naturally, the global obsession has caught on and inflated in India.

According to All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), there’s been a steady rise in players from 10,000 in 2021 to 60,000 in 2024, and one would be right in assuming that some of these enthusiasts live in Visakhapatnam! Meeting their every need is a newly opened establishment in Lawsons Bay Colony called The Pickler’s Hub, which, at 7,200 square feet, is presently the largest pickleball court in Andhra Pradesh.

Yo! Vizag sat down to chat with its owner, Poojitha Botcha, after a game, to know more about the place.

Poojitha’s journey to creating The Pickler’s Hub began with her lifelong passion for sports. Growing up in Hyderabad, she was exposed to a variety of physical activities from a young age, thanks to her energetic mother. “She always felt physical activity and sports were very important, and that mindset stuck with me,” Poojitha shares.

After moving to Visakhapatnam post-marriage, Poojitha was inspired to introduce pickleball to her new home city. Having played the game with her friends and family back in Hyderabad, she recognized its potential to bring people together across age groups and skill levels. “It’s an easy-to-learn sport. Anyone, from a 7-year-old to someone in their 60s, can play and enjoy it. It’s fun, relaxing, and great for your health,” she says.

World-Class Facilities for Everyone

What sets The Pickler’s Hub apart is its emphasis on quality and player experience. Along with four courts that adhere to international standards, the facility boasts an innovative 8-layer cushioning system designed to minimize joint strain and injuries. “People can get addicted to the game, and we wanted to ensure they play safely,” explains Poojitha.

Each court features ample spacing, allowing players to move freely and enjoy their games to the fullest. “We’re ready to host international-level pickleball tournaments in Visakhapatnam if the opportunity arises,” she adds. Each court can accommodate up to six players, ensuring everyone gets a chance to participate and enjoy the game.

A Growing Community

Since its opening, The Pickler’s Hub has witnessed a surge in popularity, especially during the evenings. The demand has been so high that players are encouraged to pre-book slots via WhatsApp or phone calls. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with people booking multiple hours to play and spend some quality time with friends and family.

Future Plans

While Poojitha keeps some of her future plans under wraps, she hints at the introduction of memberships and coaching programs led by trained professionals. “We want to ensure the coaches we bring in have the right qualifications and skills to guide players of all ages,” she says.

For first-timers, Poojitha has just one piece of advice: “Wear your shoes and come down to play.” And really, all you need to bring is yourself as the place provides paddles and balls to all of its players with no additional fee. With its friendly environment and top-notch facilities, The Pickler’s Hub is undoubtedly the destination for the rising love for pickleball in Visakhapatnam.

The Pickler’s Hub is located on Beach Road, Lawsons Bay Colony, and is open for sessions from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm. You can find more information about them on their Instagram page. If you wish to pre-book a slot, you can call or message them on WhatsApp at +91 9848754875.

