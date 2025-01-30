In a first of its kind in the country, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched the ‘WhatsApp governance’ — ‘Mana mitra’ — in the State offering several services to the people. The official WhatsApp services number is of Andhra Pradesh government is 95523 00009.

Launching the facility at his Undavalli residence on 30 January, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said: “People no more need to make rounds to offices for certificates from various departments. Over 80 per cent of services will be provided within seconds.”

It was decided to extend 520 services through the new faculty, he added.

“At present, the services are available in Telugu and English and in course of time, other languages will also be added,” he said.

In the first phase, the government is offering 161 services in the departments of Endowments, Electricity, APSRTC, Revenue and Municipality.

It has been planned to extend the facility for issue of Tirumala darshan tickets in the second phase.

Certificates like income, caste and EWS can be obtained through this facility. Land records and certificates from the Revenue Department can also be obtained through this facility.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu