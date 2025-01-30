In a significant move for Andhra Pradesh’s metro rail projects, the state government has approved land acquisition for the upcoming metro systems in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Officials have identified the need for 101 acres in Vijayawada and 98 acres in Visakhapatnam, totalling 199 acres. The district collectors have been instructed to proceed with the necessary steps for acquisition.

The approval aligns with the state cabinet’s decision last December to greenlight the first phase of both metro rail projects. The estimated cost for this phase stands at ₹11,009 crore, with Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) already submitted to the central government for approval. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to fully fund the projects. While awaiting a response, the state government has moved ahead with preparations, starting with land acquisition.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government formally approved the DPR for the first phase of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project on December 2, 2025. This phase includes three metro corridors covering a total distance of 46.23 km:

Corridor 1: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi (34.4 km)

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi (34.4 km) Corridor 2: Gurudwara to Old Post Office (5.08 km)

Gurudwara to Old Post Office (5.08 km) Corridor 3: Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair (6.78 km)

The estimated cost for Visakhapatnam’s metro rail project is Rs 11,498 crore. Additionally, plans are in place for a fourth corridor spanning 30.67 km between Kommadi and Bhogapuram airport.

Similarly, the DPR for the Vijayawada Metro Rail project has also received state approval. Both projects are expected to be funded by the central government, marking a major step toward improved urban transport in Andhra Pradesh.

