Andhra Pradesh state government is gearing up for the start of a metro rail project in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. On Thursday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, and R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy held a review meeting with officials at the secretariat in Vijayawada.

The Chief Minister approved a double-decker system for Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, spanning 66 km and 76.9 km respectively. The system is going to be implemented in places where the metro has to travel through state and national highways. The managing director of AP Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Ramakrishna Reddy, made a detailed presentation on the project.

Routes:

According to the discussions, in this system, flyovers will be constructed above base-level roads. In the first phase of the project, a 15 km double-decker system will be constructed from Madhurawada to Thatichetlapalem and another will be constructed on the 4 km stretch from Gajuwaka to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Similarly, in Vijayawada, a 4.7 km double-decker system will be constructed from Raamavarappadu Ring Road to Nidamanuru.

Central Government Assistance

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the necessary discussions with the Centre and launch the Metro Rail Project in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada soon. The government is keen to bring the metro rail project to life in the next four years.

The Chief Minister also discussed the funding of the metro rail project as per the provisions of the policy adopted in 2017. As the proposed metro rail project was proposed during the State Reorganisation Act, the Chief Minister said that the Centre will take care of all kinds of assistance for the successful implementation of the project in the state.

