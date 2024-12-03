The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) related to the first phase of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project.

According to reports, three corridors to a distance of 46.23 km will be built in the first phase.

The first corridor will cover a stretch of 34.4 km from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi, while the second one will be from Gurudwara to Old Post Office (5.08 km).

The third corridor will be constructed from Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair covering a distance of 6.78 km.

The cost of the first phase project is estimated at Rs 11,498 crore.

Construction of the fourth corridor is likely to be taken up between Kommadi and Bhogapuram airport in a stretch of 30.67 km.

Similarly, the State government has also approved the DPR prepared for the Vijayawada Metro Rail Project.

The two projects will be taken up with the central government funds.

The Department of Municipal Administration issued orders on 2 December approving the DPRs of the two projects.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana recently said in the Assembly that the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project would be taken up in the public-private partnership mode.

Blaming the previous YSRCP government for delay of the project, he said the alliance government in the State expedited the process for its completion.

Also read- Tension at Visakha Dairy as farmers stage protest

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu