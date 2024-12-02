Tense situation prevailed at Visakha Dairy (Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers Company Limited) on 2 December as farmers staged a ‘maha dharna’ in support of their demands.

Over 200 farmers stormed the dairy located Sheelanagar near Visakhapatnam. When they were not allowed inside, the agitating farmers made a forced entry into the building raising slogans against the management.

As the situation turned tense, the police, who were deployed heavily, interfered and tried to disperse the farmers who resisted. It led to a tussle between the police and the farmers.

The dairy farmers have been on the agitational path for the past sometime alleging that the management is not paying remunerative price to cow and buffalo milk. They urged the government to interfere and ensure payment of remunerative price to them.

The Visakha Dairy farmers vowed to continue their Maha Dharna till their demand was met.

Meanwhile, Peethala Murthy Yadav, corporator of 22nd ward, has alleged a raw deal to the dairy farmers.

Taking a dig at the Visakha Dairy management, he alleged that it was exploiting the farmers and not paying them remunerative price to the farmers.

The corporator hailed the constitution of the House committee to probe into the corruption charges against the dairy.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu