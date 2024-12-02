Visakhapatnam Railway Police successfully busted an inter-state ganja smuggling racket. A total number of three suspects from Kerala and Bihar were caught with more than 30 kg of ganja in their possession.

The operation was led by the Visakhapatnam Government Railway Police (GRP) in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The Deputy Superintendent of Police initiated the operation based on a tip-off received by GRP inspector CH Dhananjayanayudu.

The prime accused arrested was identified as Muhammad Nadirsha (27) from Kerala. He was attempting to smuggle 8 kg of ganja from Odisha to Kerala. Another accused was identified as Nitish Kumar (23) from Bihar. He was arrested while transporting 6 kg of ganja from Visakhapatnam to Chennai. The accused have been presented in court.

The police stated that the smugglers were using DTDC courier services to smuggle the ganja, which was smartly packed to avoid detection. The accused were using online home pickup bookings, which allowed them to bypass traditional transportation channels. In turn, this made it difficult for authorities to trace the drugs before the shipment was dispatched.

As this cleverly crafted method passes traditional bypass channels, it raises a significant concern about using courier services for illegal activities.

In response to the growing Ganja smuggling in Visakhapatnam, GRP in collaboration with RPF has stepped up their game and increased the security measures at major railway stations in the region.

Special surveillance teams have been set up to monitor activities at Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalli and Simhachalam railway stations.

Officials have confirmed that regular inspections are being carried out to further identify drugs and ganja smuggling in Visakhapatnam.

