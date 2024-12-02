The establishment of a previously-announced Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) IT facility in Visakhapatnam is making progress, as the latest update suggests that the facility will be set up at the Madhurawada IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The project is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and attract large-scale investments to the region.

In September 2024, Dallas Technology Centre had submitted proposals to sub-lease its premises to TCS and requested an additional 1,600 sqm of land for the project.

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), reviewed the proposal, and after recommendations from the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC), approved a special package for DTC. The government has directed key departments, including infrastructure, finance, and industries, to expedite project implementation.

This additional space will support the expansion of TCS’s operations, which aim to employ 2,000 IT professionals in the first phase.

The current facility, a ground-plus-three-floor structure, accommodates 1,400 employees. To meet TCS’s operational needs, DTC has requested an additional 1,600 sqm from the available 1,909 sqm in the Madhurawada IT SEZ.

This collaboration is expected to elevate Vizag’s status as a premier IT hub. With this new development, Phase I of the TCS facility is nearing completion in Visakhapatnam.

