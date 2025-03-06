Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release a book, “The Glimpses of World History,” today at GITAM University in Visakhapatnam.

Authored by former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, the book presents insights into significant global historical events. Venkateswara Rao, who previously served as an MLA and minister, is also known for his political association with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining the Congress. He is the husband of BJP’s Andhra Pradesh president D Purandeswari and the son-in-law of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.

The event is drawing attention as it marks the first time in nearly three decades that Chandrababu Naidu and Venkateswara Rao will be seen together on a public platform. Despite both being key figures in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape, their association has been distant due to political differences over the years.

The book launch is expected to see the presence of several prominent personalities, including former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Rajahmundry MP Purandeswari, and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat.

Chandrababu Naidu and Niramala Sitharaman arrived in Visakhapatnam from Delhi last night ahead of the event. Their presence, along with other political leaders, is expected to make this a notable occasion in both political and literary circles.

Also read: 7 Things Other Metropolitan Cities of India Have That Vizag Should Too.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related updates.