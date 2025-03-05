Visakhapatnam, with its stunning beaches, growing IT sector, and strategic port, is fast emerging as a major city in India. However, compared to metropolises like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, Vizag still lacks certain key facilities and infrastructure that could enhance its growth and livability. Here are seven things that other Metropolitan Cities have Vizag should also develop:

Metro Rail System

Most major cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have efficient metro rail networks that ease traffic congestion and offer seamless public transport. Vizag, despite its rapid expansion, still depends heavily on road transport, leading to frequent traffic snarls.

The proposed Vizag Metro is going to improve connectivity and make commuting easier.

Affordable Markets & Thrift Stores

Metropolitan Cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru boast energetic flea markets and thrift stores where people can find stylish clothing, accessories, and home essentials at budget-friendly prices. From Sarojini Nagar in Delhi to Colaba Causeway in Mumbai and Commercial Street in Bengaluru, these shopping hubs attract thousands of bargain hunters.

Vizag, despite its growing population and student community, lacks large-scale thrift stores and dedicated flea markets. Introducing such spaces would not only support budget-conscious shoppers but also boost small businesses and local artisans.

International-Level Entertainment & Shopping Hubs

Cities like Mumbai and Delhi have massive malls, theme parks, and entertainment zones that draw both tourists and locals. Despite being a tourism hotspot, Vizag lacks high-end shopping complexes, adventure parks, and luxury brand outlets that could elevate its appeal and contribute to its economy.

A large-scale entertainment hub would add to the city’s vibrancy and attract investors.

Bigger and Better Airports

Top metro cities have world-class international airports with extensive global connectivity. While Vizag’s airport is expanding, it still needs better infrastructure and more international flights to establish itself as a major gateway to Southeast Asia.

The proposed Bhogapuram International Airport is a step in the right direction, but fast-tracking its development is crucial.

Educational & Research Institutions

Cities like Delhi (IIT, AIIMS, JNU), Bengaluru (IISc), and Chennai (IIT-Madras) are academic powerhouses, attracting students and researchers from across the country.

Even though Vizag is home to IIM Visakhapatnam, it remains the city’s only institution classified under the Institutes of National Importance (INI). Unlike other metro cities, Vizag still lacks premier universities, advanced research institutes, and top medical colleges.

Establishing more world-class educational institutions would help Vizag grow into a knowledge hub.

Nightlife & Cultural Spaces

Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai thrive with lively nightlife, music festivals, and cultural hubs where artists, performers, and young professionals can unwind. While Vizag has picturesque beaches, it lacks nightlife options, performance theatres, and large-scale cultural events.

Adding more live music venues, art districts, and entertainment hubs would make the city more dynamic and attractive for residents and tourists alike.

IKEA & International Home Stores

While this may seem like an unusual addition, IKEA has become a hallmark of metro city living. Cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have IKEA stores that offer affordable, stylish, and functional home solutions.

Vizag residents love customizing their homes, and having an IKEA outlet would not only make modern home essentials more accessible but also create jobs and attract further retail investments.

With that, we wrap up our list of seven things other Metropolitan Cities have that Vizag should too.

While Vizag still has a lot of ground to cover, its potential to become a top-tier metropolitan city is undeniable. With improved infrastructure, strong policies, and faster execution of key projects, it can not only catch up but even surpass other major cities in India. The government and local stakeholders must prioritize these developments to shape Vizag into a modern, dynamic, and highly livable city

