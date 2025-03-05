March in Vizag is shaping up to be a month packed with fashion, music, shopping, and Holi celebrations! Whether you’re looking to groove to fun beats, indulge in some retail therapy, or splash into the most colorful Holi parties in town, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to the hottest events happening in Visakhapatnam in March 2025.

1. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 is making a stop at Vizag, and is bound to be a night of high fashion and great music!

In this fashion event, Designer Akshat Bansal is bringing his bold, futuristic collection, Bloni, to Vizag. Adding to the glam quotient, Tamannaah Bhatia will be walking the runway, while singer-songwriter Ritviz sets the mood with his signature beats. The night gets even more exclusive with curated cocktails from Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, one of the world’s top bars from Rome.

Venue: Radisson Blu Resort

Date: 8 March 2025

Time: 6:30 pm

Tickets: Available on District by Zomato. Book Here.

2. The Bloom Pop-Up Exhibition & Sale

With Women’s Day and Holi around the corner, The Bloom Pop-Up is just the way to elevate your festive wardrobe! Expect a curated selection of designer clothing, jewelry, and lifestyle products to add sparkle to your celebrations.

Venue: Novotel, Varun Beach

Dates: 8th & 9th March (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 10:00 am – 8:30 pm

3. Pink Town Popup Bazaar

The much-loved Pink Town Popup Bazaar returns to Vizag with an even grander lineup of designers and jewellery brands. If you’re looking for statement pieces or unique finds, this is the place to be!

Venue: Novotel, Varun Beach

Dates: 15th & 16th March 2025

Time: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

4. RANGOTSAV 2.0

Holi celebrations in Vizag don’t get bigger than this! RANGOTSAV 2.0 is back with free organic colors, a massive rain dance setup, and an electrifying DJ stage. Enjoy complimentary drinks, exciting food stalls, and fun games while soaking in the festival vibes!

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club

Dates: 14th & 15th March

Tickets: Starting at Rs 399 on BookMyShow

5. GEN Z Holi Festival

If you’re looking for a Holi party with an edge, GEN Z Holi at Vizag Water World is where you need to be! Think unlimited colors, DJ live sets, water rides, a wave pool, Punjabi dhol, and even a red carpet photobooth to capture your festive moments.

Venue: Vizag Water World

Date: 14th March

Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tickets:

Kids (Below 8 years) – Rs 599

Stag – Rs 1200

Couple – Rs 1999

Group of 5 – Rs 949 per head

For Passes, contact: +91 73963 20875, +91 99124 55545, or +91 81427 20212

6. DSP Live in Concert

What better way to close out March than with a power-packed concert? Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is all set to take Vizag by storm with his high-energy performance. Expect an unforgettable night of music, dance, and pure entertainment!

Venue: Port Stadium, Vishwanadh Sports Club

Date: 29th March 2025

Time: 6:30 pm onwards

Tickets: Available on District by Zomato (Starting at Rs 499). Book Here.

From high-fashion runways to massive Holi bashes and a concert, there’s a range of events happening in Visakhapatnam this March 2025! So, round up your friends, book your tickets, and make the most of these events!

