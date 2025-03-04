The long Holi weekend is around the corner, and if you’re looking to escape the routine, we’ve got you covered! Whether you want to immerse yourself in a riot of colours, soak in cultural heritage, or simply unwind in scenic surroundings, these getaways from Visakhapatnam offer the perfect break this Holi weekend.

1. Vrindavan

Why you should visit: It is the heart of Holi festivities!

If there’s one place that truly captures the spirit of Holi, it’s Vrindavan. According to legend, young Krishna playfully coloured Radha’s face, marking the beginning of this festival. Today, the city is synonymous with grand Holi celebrations that attract visitors from across the globe.

The Banke-Bihari Temple is the epicentre of the revelry, where Holi is celebrated for an entire week! Picture this: an idol of Krishna, draped in white, brought before devotees as priests shower a cascade of colours to the tunes of soul-stirring melodies. Want something even more magical? Experience the Phoolon waali Holi, where fragrant flowers replace colours, turning the celebration into a surreal dream.

2. Malaysia

Why you should visit: It’s an international escape on a budget

Looking to swap colours for clear blue skies and sun-kissed beaches? Head to Malaysia! March is the perfect time to visit, with pleasant weather, minimal rainfall, and endless attractions. Whether you’re into adventure, shopping, or indulging in mouthwatering cuisine, Malaysia has it all.

The best part? It’s one of the most affordable international destinations from India this season, according to Condé Nast Traveller. With AirAsia offering direct flights from Vizag to Kuala Lumpur three times a week, and ticket prices starting as low as Rs 6,903, this is the perfect chance to check an international trip off your bucket list!

3. Pushkar

Why you should visit: It is a cultural and spiritual hub for Holi

If Holi with a twist is what you’re after, Pushkar should be on your list. One of the oldest and most sacred towns in India, Pushkar is home to the world’s only Brahma Temple and the picturesque Pushkar Lake. But during Holi, the town transforms into an electrifying celebration ground.

Pushkar’s Holi festivities include Kapda Phaad Holi (where revelers tear each other’s clothes), Gulaal Holi (a joyous colour splash), and Bhang Holi (for those looking to add an extra kick to their celebrations). The energy, music, and chaos make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

4. Rajahmundry

Why you should visit: It is a riverside escape close to home

Not in the mood for long travel but still want a change of scenery? Rajahmundry is the perfect weekend getaway just 190 km from Vizag! Known as the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh, the city boasts a fascinating mix of history, spirituality, and scenic beauty.

Take a peaceful stroll along Gautami Ghat, explore the treasures at the Rallabandi Subbarao Museum, or soak in the grandeur of the Godavari River. For nature lovers, a boat ride to Papikondalu offers breathtaking views of lush green hills flanking the river. And if you’re seeking a spiritual touch, the magnificent ISKCON temple awaits.

5. Kolkata

Why you should visit: This city of culture, food, and festivities is directly reachable from Vizag.

For a quick but enriching getaway, hop on a 1.5-hour IndiGo flight to Kolkata! This city, bursting with history and charm, is a paradise for food lovers and culture enthusiasts alike.

Spend your days relishing authentic Bengali cuisine, exploring iconic landmarks like Victoria Memorial and Belur Math, or simply soaking in the nostalgia of College Street’s book markets. Whether you’re shopping for traditional sarees or indulging in puchkas, Kolkata’s old-world charm is sure to leave you spellbound.

Whether you’re craving a festival-packed experience, a cultural retreat, or an international adventure, this Holi is the perfect excuse to hit the road. So, pack your bags this Holi weekend, gather your gang, and make the most of these getaways from Visakhapatnam.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.