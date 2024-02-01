Rajahmundry, just 190 Kilometers from Vizag makes for the perfect day trip from the city. Home to The Godavari River and a huge ISKCON temple, this city in East Godavari district has so much to offer. The city also nests Papikondalu, which is a sheer feast to the eyes in terms of its scenic beauty. Papikondalu are often compared to Kashmir as the area around the ranges is a picturesque scenery one cannot miss. The best time to visit these hills is in the months from October to March. So, pack your bags and embark on this perfect weekend getaway to visit Papikondalu from Vizag by following this three-day itinerary.

Day 1: Vizag to Rajahmundry

Start your journey from Vizag to Rajahmundry. You can choose to travel by train, bus, or car and reach Rajahmundry in just three hours. It is advisable to travel by train as the journey provides scenic views of the countryside. Check into your hotel and freshen up. Visit local attractions in Rajahmundry like the Godavari Bridge, Dowleswaram Barrage, and ISKCON Temple. Explore the local culture in the evening, try local cuisine, and enjoy the evening by the Godavari River.

Day 2: Rajahmundry to Papikondalu Cruise

Multiple tour operators offer a single-day package to explore Papikondalu which starts from just 1000 per adult. Head to the boat jetty early in the morning to start your Papikondalu journey. Board the boat for the Papikondalu cruise. The boat ride takes you through the picturesque landscapes along the Godavari River. Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Papi Hills. Visit Perantapalli Village to see the historical and ancient Ramakrishna Muni Vatika Ashramam and Veereswara Swamy Temple for the darshan of God Shiva. Return to Rajahmundry just in time for dinner and relax after a long day.

Day 3: Rajahmundry Exploration

Explore more of Rajahmundry, and visit places like Kotilingeswara Temple and Kambala Park. Spend the afternoon shopping for local handicrafts and souvenirs. Take a stroll by the Godavari River and enjoy the scenic beauty of the Godavari Arch Bridge. While you are in Rajahmundry do try out the famous rose milk at Rose Milk 1950, which has been in the business for 73 years. Keep in mind that boat schedules may vary, so it’s essential to check the availability and timings of Papikondalu cruises in advance. Adjustments can be made based on personal preferences and the availability of transportation.

