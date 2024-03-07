Today, on March 7, 2024, two key projects were virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Simhachalam temple premises, for the development of heritage destinations to boost Andhra Pradesh tourism. These include:

Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Vari Devasthanam, Simhahchalam

This project aims to enhance the facilities for pilgrims visiting the temple. The temple is to receive funding for development worth Rs 54 crore under the PRASHAD scheme.

The major components of this project will include developmental projects at the temple foothills and uphills, including a new Pilgrimage Facilitation Hall at Old Pushkarni, a new Ghar Road Entrance (equipped with a cafeteria and bus shelter), Q-Complex, a multi-purpose hall, retail shops, cold storage room, and an open-air dias.

Some development is already underway, as site clearance and foundation works are in progress. The steps going to the hilltop are also being upgraded.

Enhancement of the Borra Caves Experience at Araku-Lambasingi Destination, Alluri Sitharama Raju District

The Borra Caves, located in the picturesque Araku Valley, will be developed to provide an enriching experience for visitors. This has been chosen by the Ministry of Tourism as one of the two destinations in Andhra Pradesh for the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. An amount of Rs 29.88 crore has been sanctioned.

The envisioned development is structured around three principal elements: improving the initial impression upon arrival, upgrading the cave area, and internal cave enhancements.

Key improvements include creating a structured parking zone, launching electric vehicle (EV) shuttles and charging stations, and establishing public amenities near the cave’s entrance. Pedestrian safety inside the cave is also a focus area, and upgrades will be made to the pathways and railings inside the cave.

The inauguration event at Simhachalam temple touched upon the importance of these destinations and their development, and how these initiatives would contribute to the tourism of Andhra Pradesh.

