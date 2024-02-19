Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, 20 February 2024. This inauguration marks a significant milestone in the journey of IIM Visakhapatnam, one of New India’s premier management-education institutions. A few years ago, the foundation stone for the permanent campus was laid by the then Hon’ble Union Minister for Human Resources Development, Mrs Smriti Zubin Irani, on 17 January 2015.

Who will be at the inauguration?

The Inauguration Ceremony will be graced virtually by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Hon’ble Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship of India, Dharmendra Pradhan. Dignitaries from various Government ministries, departments, industries, educational institutions, civil society organizations, and more will be present for this inauguration of IIM Visakhapatnam as.

Other significant officials who have been invited to grace the occasion include:

The Hon’ble Minister for Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh – Botcha Satyanarayana

The Hon’ble MP, Visakhapatnam Constituency, Lok Sabha – M V V Satyanarayana

The Hon’ble MLA (Bheemili Constituency) – Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

The Collector and District Magistrate – Dr A Mallikarjuna

About IIM Visakhapatnam



IIM Visakhapatnam, awaiting inauguration tomorrow by PM Narendra Modi, is a green campus, set on 241.50 acres of land, amidst 8500 trees. The land has been made available by the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, free of cost. It is a valuable national asset of about 62,350 square meters of built-up area.

The campus is a digitally enabled state-of-the-art facility with a 5-star GRIHA rating. It is also equipped with many technologies, including a 1500 kwp solar power bank connected to the grid, a 216 kL per day water treatment plant, and a 150 KLD sewage treatment plant. It has impressive sports infrastructure – a FIFA-sized football ground, a sprawling-green, cricket field, indoor and outdoor games facilities, a gym, yoga, and meditation centres. Clubbed with its educational prowess, IIM Visakhapatnam is a knowledge destination for the holistic development of mind and body!

