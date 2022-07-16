The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam has secured top place among the new generation IIMs in the country in the NIRF Rankings 2022. The institute has also ranked 33rd place (all-India) under the management category, according to the results announced by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

NIRF is a robust methodology that ranks higher educational institutions across the country. The parameters used for ranking cover the five pillars of Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

Speaking about the achievement of IIM Visakhapatnam, Prof. M Chandrasekhar, Director said that it is the first time that the Institute participated in the ranking process. He stated that the Institute made a good beginning on the strength of the accomplishments and achievements of its faculty and students. The Institute would like to see its immense potential translate into a higher place in the 2023 ranks, added Prof. Chandrasekhar, exuding confidence.

Prof. Vishal Singh Patyal, Chair-Accreditation & Ranking, and Mr Jelani Mohammed, Nodal Officer (NIRF) coordinated the efforts admirably and ensured that the data submission is complete, correct and timely. The staff of the Institute being a great source of support in all its endeavours is an added strength of the Institute, expressed Prof. Chandrasekhar. He also stated that they would work more towards their new vision, mission and core values and focus on academic freedom, equity, excellence, professionalism and sustainability.

