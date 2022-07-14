One of the oldest clubs in Visakhapatnam, The Waltair Club takes the futuristic strep towards banning the use of single-use plastic. The historic club has announced that the premises will now be plastic-free.

Gracing the occasion to mark the ban on plastic within the Waltair Club, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha IAS participated as the chief guest. The club organised the program on Wednesday, during which a plastic bottle crushing machine was also inaugurated to be used on the club premises.

Speaking on occasion, GVMC Commissioner called upon the club staff and members to tackle the challenge of eradicating single-use plastic in the city. He explained about the ongoing single-use plastic ban and all the initiatives the GVMC has taken up to ensure Visakhapatnam is plastic free. He urged the members to ensure they do not use any kind of plastic during parties and functions in the club in the future and opt for environmentally friendly products.

Additional Commissioner Y. Srinivasa Rao, Waltair Club president S.V.H. Rajendra and others were present.

