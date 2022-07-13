The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced two tourist packages from Visakhapatnam to Kerala and Varanasi. Famous tourist destinations in Kerala and Varanasi will be covered in these packages.

Scroll down for details of the IRCTC tourist packages from Visakhapatnam.

Mahalay Pinda Daan (5N/6D)

Commencing from Visakhapatnam on 22 September 2022, this tour package will cover Gaya, Varanasi, and Allahabad. The visit to Gaya will include a tour of the Bishnupadam Temple and Bodhgaya. Ganga Aarti, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and Sarnath are a part of the visit to Varanasi. In Allahabad, tourists will be taken to the Triveni Sangamam, Allahabad Fort, and Patalpuri Temple.

Dates: 24-29 September 2022

Cost per head: Rs 44,460 (single occupancy), Rs 35,990 (double occupancy), and Rs 34,160 (triple occupancy)

Mesmerizing Kerala (5N/6D)

The tour to Kerala will include a visit to Kochi, Munnar, and Trivandrum. In Kochi, the tourist will be shown the Dutch Palace and the Jews Synagogue. The visit to Munnar will include the National Park and Mattupetty Dam while the Trivandrum visit includes Azhimala Temple, Kovalam Beach, and Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

Tour dates: 10-15 August 2022

Cost per head: Rs 45,560 (single occupancy), Rs 36,785 (double occupancy), and Rs 34,910 (triple occupancy)

Package inclusions

Economy-class air tickets in Indigo Airlines

Accommodation in 3-star hotel

Sight-seeing in AC transport

IRCTC tour manager

Breakfast and dinner (fixed menu)

Includes parking charges, toll charges and GST

For more information about bookings for the tourist packages to Kerala and Varanasi from Visakhapatnam, contact Chandan Kumar at +91 8287932318.