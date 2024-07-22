Train no 12739 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express completed its last journey with Integral Coach Factor (ICF) coaches on 22 July 2024. From its next run, the train will be upgraded to LHB coaches. On the occasion, SCRRAILFANS organized a farewell event at Secunderabad Railway Station to mark the last ICF run.

Previously, Indian Railways announced that all Garib Rath trains will be equipped with newly designed AC Economy coaches. According to a senior railway ministry official, “Since the current coaches are old and conventional, we have decided to replace them with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes featuring Third AC Economy coaches.” The upgraded trains will begin service on certain routes starting this month, enhancing passenger comfort with modern amenities.

This initiative is part of Indian Railways’ broader effort to modernize its rolling stock and improve the travel experience. Despite the AC Economy class fare being lower than the AC-3 fare, it will remain 8-10% cheaper for the Garib Rath service. The new rakes will consist of 20 LHB coaches, including 18 Third AC Economy coaches and two Generator Motor cars, without chair cars.

Launched by former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2005, the Garib Rath trains are known for their affordable fare structure. Currently, 26 pairs of Garib Rath trains operate across the country, popular among the masses. The new AC Economy class, offering 81 seats compared to the 72 berths in the old 3-AC coach, includes features such as bottle holders, foldable snack tables, Divyang-friendly facilities, modern toilets, climbing ladders for middle and upper berths, individual AC vents, reading lights, and USB charging sockets for all passengers.

After its final run with ICF coaches today, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Garib Rath Express will be upgraded to LHB stock hereon.

