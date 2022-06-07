South India has its own charm when it comes to scenic places, especially hill stations. The Western and Eastern Ghats have thousands of hidden gems, with many undiscovered. On the other hand, hill stations which have become famous over the years continue to attract lakhs of people just around the monsoon season. With fresh greenery and flowers blooming to life, this is just the perfect time to visit these South Indian hill stations from Vizag.

As our very own Araku attracts tourists from other parts of the country, let us take this chance to explore these South Indian hill stations and venture out of Vizag this Monsoon season.

Here is a list of South Indian hill stations from Vizag for a refreshing monsoon trip

#1 Munnar, Kerala

Known for its luscious tea gardens, Munnar located in Kerala is one of the most visited hill stations of South India. Accompanied by thick greenery, waterfalls, and lakes, this erstwhile summer resort of the British is famous for its Neela Kurinji, which bloom once in 12 years. With a range of places to visit and adventurous activities to immerse yourself in, Munnar is a hill station which is worth a visit.

#2 Kudremukh, Karnataka

Known as the mother of all hill stations, Kudremukh located in Karnataka is among the most loved trekking destinations in South India. Getting its name from the unique shape of the peak, this biological hotspot is the second highest peak in Karnataka. Overlooking the Arabian Ocean, this mountain range hosts many famous trekking trails apart from the main peak. Be sure to go bird watching and check out the Kudremukh National Park. The monsoon season will add breathtaking views making it the perfect place to sit back and relax.

#3 Ooty, Tamil Nadu

There is no one who hasn’t heard of this beauty in South India. Home to the best homemade chocolates, tea, and flower gardens, Ooty is just a beauty to the eyes. One cannot get over the views of its picturesque lakes and its bonfire friendly weather. Roast your marshmallows as you dance along to your favourite songs on a chilly night atop Ooty, locally called Udhagamandalam.

#4 Nallamala Hills, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Located on the east coast of India, this range of hills is known to be a paradise for nature lovers and wildlife researchers. With a plethora of tourist attractions to visit, it is one of the most visited hill stations in the Telugu speaking states. Many tourists mostly choose to visit the famous temples that nestle in these mountains along with the Tiger Reserve.

#5 Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Yet another gem located in Tamil Nadu, this hill station is most famous for tea estates surrounded by the Nilgiri Hills. Initially set up as a summer retreat to treat sick Europeans in the 19th century, it is today one of the most visited hill stations in South India. Historical buildings, waterfalls, botanical gardens, viewpoints, places of worship, valleys, dams, tea estates, and much more are what attract tourists to this cool place throughout the year. Best visited just around monsoon or in winter, get out of Vizag this season and explore this hill station.

#6 Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Known as the Coffee Land of Karnataka, this hill station is where our very own Café Coffee Day was born out of. The range of hills which are considered holy by the locals are one of the most scenic places on the Western Ghats. They believe that Babu Budan brought the coffee seeds from Yemen in 1670 and planted them on the Baba Budangiri. The British then paved the way for its growth and that is how today Chikmagalur is a world leader in coffee. With breathtaking views from every hill, Chikmagalur is a place one should not miss. Take away pure honey, chocolates, and aromatic spices from these hills.

#7 Sakleshpura, Karnataka

A homely hill station located on the Wester Ghats, the slopes of these hill are covered in coffee, tea, and spice plantations. Yet another place covered in greenery, and accompanied by beautiful waterfalls, Sakleshpur is the hill station to relax your mind and body. The specialty of this lesser-explored hill station is its home stays. The local food at this place is a delight to those who enjoy home-cooked food.