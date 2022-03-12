We have all been waiting for that long weekend to take off on a short trip. If you have the same plans as we do, there is no better time than Holi. Escape the toxic colours and save water by choosing to take a short weekend getaway this year. Holi is being celebrated on Friday, 18 March 2022 making it the perfect holiday for a long weekend. Vizagites, here is what we have curated for you, to ensure a relaxed weekend holiday. These 5 hill stations are located within the proximity of 5 hours from Vizag. You now don’t have to waste time on this already short weekend trip.

Here is a list of 5 hill stations you can reach within 5 hours from Vizag.

#1 Maredumalli

The undulating terrain of the Eastern Ghats is covered with semi-evergreen forests providing a lush green carpet area of freshness. Flourishing with pure oxygen and dewy weather, the picturesque location has also become the top favourite for movie directors. Located at a distance of 90 km from Rajahmundry and 228 km from Vizag, this place will take you less than 5 hours to reach. Plan a trip with your friends for the long weekend and make it a memorable Holi. Leave on Thursday evening and you could enjoy 3 full days among rich green lands, and visit the famous tourist spots.

#2 Ananthagiri

A lesser-known weekend getaway from Vizag, this hill station is located at a distance of just 85 km from the city. The valley which is located between Vizag and Araku is a small hill station at an altitude of 1168 meters. Covered with extensive coffee plantations and numerous waterfalls to beat off the summer heat, makes this hill station is a perfect choice for those who do not like road travel. Reach there within 2 hours and relax carefree for 3 days.

#3 Papikondalu

The mountain range that runs along the holy River of Godavari is located in Rajahmundry. The scenic beauty is a sheer feast to the eyes. One of the best hill stations near Vizag, the optical illusion of the mountains growing in size as one moves along the river is an experience that can’t be put into words. With a lot of tourist spots to visit like the Papikondalu National park, the boat ride on the Godavari, Gandi Pochamma Temple, your weekend trip to this place is sure to be a breathtaking visual experience. The journey from Vizag is less than 4 hours.

#4 Araku

Araku is one of the most famous weekend getaways among the locals. The place is known for its scrumptious local cuisine and numerous tourist spots with caves and waterfalls. If you want to escape VIzag’s heat for a bit, be sure to visit Araku. Don’t miss out on their coffee museum as they offer the world’s best chocolates and coffee varieties. Yet again located at a very short distance from Vizag, you can reach Araku within 3 hours. The scenic ghat road is sure to steal your heart away. The hill station offers many Government-owned resorts for your comfortable stay.

#5 Lambasingi

Known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, this hill station is most famous for its cloud-filled mornings and strawberry picking during winters. Though you might not be able to experience this during March, the place is still worth a visit. A good choice for camping with friends, taking a jolly drive next weekend on Holi, and celebrating in style with a campfire in the woods. Located at a distance of 100 km you should not take more than 3 hours.

Let us know which one of these locations near Vizag is going to be your weekend getaway for this Holi.