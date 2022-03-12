Wondering where to hang out with your friends this weekend? Yo! Vizag is yet again the saviour of the day with a list of the best continental restaurants in the city. If you are an avid lover of this cuisine, then you head out to these places which are sure to win your heart. From pasta to pizzas and a wide range of sandwiches, they have it all.

Here is a list of the best continental restaurants in the Vizag to watch out for.

Upland Bistro

One of the most frequented continental restaurants in Vizag, it is famous for its Mediterranean cuisine. It offers a classy eating experience for both veg and non-veg lovers. You can start with Broccoli and Walnut Soup. After which, move on to western main-course, consisting of Vegetariana Chimichanga and Veg Jambalaya. If you’re in the mood for a pizza, you can try the Tobasco Veggie Pizza here.

Sam’s Griddle

Not too far from Siripuram Junction is another restaurant that serves inter-continental food. On your journey to Sam’s Griddle, you can start off with a French Onion Soup. Then, you can venture into the main-course territory with a Mexican Foil Cooked Chilly Chicken Rice to spice up your taste buds and some BBQ Style Fish with it. For those in the mood for some Italian cheesy food, there’s the Veg Creole Sauce Pasta to try which is loaded with 3 kinds of cheese and 2 kinds of sauces. You can wrap it all up with a Chocolate Mudpie.

Flying Spaghetti Monster

One of the few authentic Italian places in Vizag, Flying Spaghetti Monster, or FSM as it is popularly known, is a restaurant opposite Waltair Club in Visakhapatnam. All their pizza varieties and the Arrabiata Pasta here are immensely popular and not to be missed. Coming to desserts, The Bomb and the No-Bake Blueberry Cheesecake are the kind of sugary sweetness you need.

Six Degrees

From pizzas to biryanis, vegetarian curries to noodles, and starters to burgers, you name it and Six Degrees has it. You are sure to be spoiled by the wide range of options this multicuisine eatery has to offer. The Special Paneer Biryani is the right dose of spice and flavour for this weekend. Six Degrees is a pure vegetarian restaurant. One can never have enough of the lasagnas, pasta, and risottos here.

Gluttons Garage

Gluttons Garage comes up with an imaginative menu coupled with an enterprising theme. They’re here, with some crazy combinations of food, to service the longings of all the various types of foodies in the city.