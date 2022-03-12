With the Holi weekend comping up, the residents of Vizag can pull off a trip during the long weekend. A short trip to a different scenery can do wonders. A break from the city humdrum and into the garbs of Mother Nature is called for. A trip to the evergreen forests of Maredumilli in the East Godavari District serves as the perfect weekend getaway from Vizag. It is a nature lover’s paradise located in the dense forests of the Eastern Ghats, near Rajahmundry. The entire region is picturesque with green grasslands encircled by hills with many streams flowing over undulating rocks. The tranquillity, the greenery, the waterfalls, and the clear night skies make Maredumilli one of the most scenic spots in south-eastern India. Maredumilli is in the vicinity of Vizag, proving to be the right worthwhile choice for a weekend trip.

This is the best time to visit this place. Post-monsoon and before the summer peaks, the waterfalls are at their best and the path is not as slippery.

Travel

This little village developed by the Forest Department as an Eco-tourism Centre is about 228 kilometres from Vizag. It only takes about five hours to reach this place. Travel by road is the most ideal option. Rajahmundry is the nearest airport, located 70 kilometres away if travel by air is needed.

Accommodation

There are many forest resorts in this area. Eco camps are also popular. There are plenty of options ranging from luxurious forest resorts to huts or tents. To name a few, Woods Resort, Ratnagiri Resort, and Birds Nest Resort among others can be looked up. Jungle Star Eco Camp is known to be the mecca for campers. Depending on whether one is travelling with family or friends and their budget any place can be picked.

Things to visit

If you opt to stay in a resort, they may offer a wide range of activities and amenities. But nothing can beat the beauty of nature. Here is a list of places you can visit in Maredumilli on your weekend trip from Vizag.

#1 Bhupathipalem Reservoir

Bhupathipalem Reservoir is an earthen dam situated near Rampachodavaram, 21 kilometres from Maredumilli. This is a must-visit tourist attraction.

#2 Waterfalls

Maredumilli is filled with picturesque waterfalls. Here is a list of waterfalls in and around Maredumilli.

Jalatharangini Waterfalls Rampa Waterfalls Amruthadhara Waterfalls

#3 Manyam Viewpoint

Manyam Viewpoint is a vantage point situated on the Rajahmundry – Bhadrachalam Highway from where the true glory of this place can be absorbed. This is the place one can take aesthetic pictures to post on social media.

#4 Karthikavanam And The Vali Sugriva Medicinal Plants Conservation Area

These stretches are home to extensive growth of natural vegetation, medicinal herbs, and plants. One can explore the flora of the Eastern Ghats in its raw form. This area is said to be abundant with 203 different species of medicinal plants. This is also a great picnic and expedition spot.

Comment below and let us know which other city you want us to cover in detail for a weekend trip!