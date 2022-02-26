Looking for a perfect getaway this long weekend from the humdrum of Vizag? If you want to experience the breeze of East Godavari, instead of beach breezes, this article is for you. A refreshing trip to Yanam, a village with coconut trees, locally famous fish, aesthetic streets, and scenic farms, is what you need this long weekend.

The Union Territory Yanam has been attracting throngs of crowds owing to the multiple tourist attractions, its beautiful Godavari riverside, lush green paddy fields, and affordable alcohol. Yanam is the confluence of a French colony and a peaceful village. It is also turning into a major location for film shootings. It is also easily accessible.

Travel

This quaint town, an hour away from Kakinada, can be reached via road, rail, or bus. The nearest railway station is the Samarlakota Railway Station. Nevertheless, the ideal mode of transport for Vizagites would be a scenic journey of about four hours in a car.

Accommodation

There are many motels one can book in Yanam. One popular choice near the riverside is the Pondicherry Government Guest House. Also, several service apartments are available if you are looking for an economic stay. For a complete list of hotels in Yanam, head to this link.

Things to do/visit

#1 Shivam Bath

A magnificent Shivalinga, with two gigantic elephants spraying the Godavari water over it, is a spectacle to watch. People can also stand under the umbrella shape of the idol where the water pours over their heads.

#2 Bharath maatha The statue of Mother India is a symbol of pride and patriotism. It is one of the major tourist attractions, situated on the riverside, in Yanam.

#3 Christ the Redeemer

A replica of the popular statue of Jesus in Brazil exists in our very own small town of Yanam. Additionally, a dedicated cave for Mother Mary is also built for people to offer prayers.

#4 Ferry Ride

In the same stretch, boating on the Godavari River for a very affordable price is something one must experience. Occasionally, speed boat rides are also available. A ride on the calm waters, venturing into the islands is surreal. The beauty of this water body is that the river mixes with the Bay of Bengal seawater, making it a breeding ground for Yanam’s special fish, Pulasa.

#5 Puducherry State Obelisk Tower

Being true to a French Colony, Yanam has its version of the Eiffel Tower. A 101.6-meter tall tower, on a 14-acre site, is funded by Reliance Industries Limited. The view from the top of the tower is breathtaking. This is a half an hour’s drive from the Godavari riverside. The ride along the Godavari bridge is to die for.

#6 Dariyalatippa Mangrove Forest

2.4 kilometres from the Obelisk Tower is a mangrove forest tourist area that is a must-visit on your weekend trip to Yanam. A walk through the enchanting greenery will transport you to another world. The boat ride through the mangroves is an out-of-the-world experience.

Comment below and let us know which other city you want us to cover in detail!