Far from the bustling mainland, surrounded by stretches of sea and sky, islands have an enchanting quality about them. Life on an island seems to be slow and timeless, as opposed to the hectic pace of the city. South India is home to a variety of stunning islands waiting to be loved and explored. If you’re planning a trip from Visakhapatnam in the future, consider adding these beautiful islands in South India to your travel bucket list.

1. St Mary’s Islands

St Mary’s Islands are a cluster of four small isles located off the coast of Malpe near Udupi, Karnataka. These islands are famous for their unique geological formations of columnar basalt, created by volcanic activity millions of years ago.

According to legend, Vasco da Gama landed here and named one of the islands in honour of Mother Mary.

The islands are a bird watcher’s paradise, teeming with seagulls, sandpipers, and egrets, offering a peaceful retreat for nature lovers.

How to Reach: The nearest city is Udupi. Take a ferry from Malpe Fishing Harbour.

2. Munroe Island

Tucked away in the backwaters of Kerala, Munroe Island is a network of eight islets where the Ashtamudi Lake meets the Kallada River. This hidden gem is a less-travelled alternative to the famous Alleppey, which is known as “Venice of India.” Munroe Island draws in visitors with its serene waterways, quaint village life, and evergreen mangroves.

Visitors can enjoy a boat ride through the narrow canals, go canoeing under natural mangrove arches, and experience the rustic charm of Kerala. The island is also home to an old Dutch church and museum, adding a touch of history to your visit.

How to Reach: Munroturuttu railway station is just 20 minutes by train from Kollam. You can also hire a boat from DTPC Kollam.

3. Netrani Island

Also called Pigeon Island, Netrani is situated off the coast of Karnataka and is renowned for its vibrant coral reefs, making it a hotspot for scuba diving and snorkelling. The crystal-clear waters provide excellent visibility, making it a favourite among adventure seekers.

How to Reach: Take a boat from Murudeshwar.

4. Bhavani Island

Set in the middle of the Krishna River near Vijayawada, Bhavani Island is one of India’s largest river islands. The island offers a variety of activities, including a dinosaur park, mirror maze, golf and cycling tracks, making it a perfect spot for family fun.

The scenic views of the Krishna River, particularly at sunrise and sunset, are mesmerizing. Named after Goddess Bhavani, the island is close to the revered Kanaka Durga Temple, adding a spiritual touch to your visit.

How to Reach: Take a ferry from Punnami Ghat, Vijayawada.

5. Pamban Island

Located between India and Sri Lanka, Pamban Island (also known as Rameswaram Island) is the largest island in Tamil Nadu. The island is known for its beautiful sandy beaches and the iconic Pamban Bridge, which connects it to mainland India.

Just a short drive away is Dhanushkodi, a ghost town with a scenic seaside, perfect for those seeking quiet, untouched landscapes.

How to Reach: Pamban is connected to the mainland by two bridges, offering stunning views over the Gulf of Mannar.

6. Divar Island

Located just 10 km from Panjim, Divar Island offers a peaceful countryside experience in Goa. Known for its old Portuguese-style homes, charming churches, and serene atmosphere, this island feels like a step back in time. It’s an underrated spot that provides a refreshing escape from the more touristy parts of Goa.

How to Reach: A short ferry ride from Panjim.

7. Kavvayi Islands

In the northern part of Kerala, the Kavvayi Islands face the Arabian Sea and are surrounded by backwaters. The area is ideal for boating, and nearby, the Mangrove Trail of Malabar offers kayaking, hiking, and bird-watching opportunities, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts.

How to Reach: A ferry from Payyanur will take you to the islands.

These islands in South India offer a mix of adventure, natural beauty, and relaxation, making them ideal getaways for travellers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life. If you’re planning a trip from Visakhapatnam, these islands should be on your travel list for a perfect holiday.

