Recharge and unwind by visiting these cool and chilly destinations to escape the summer heat. For all you enthusiastic travelers from Vizag, here is how you can plan a seven day trip to Bangalore, Ooty, and Coorg. Whether it’s strolling through the fragrant gardens of Bangalore, marveling at the breathtaking panoramas of Ooty, or losing yourself in the fragrant embrace of Coorg’s coffee estates, this adventure promises to be a feast for the senses and unforgettable memories.

We’ve drafted an itinerary that ensures you enjoy your trip to the fullest. So, book your tickets and pack your bags to go on this week-long adventure.

Day 1: Vizag to Bangalore – A City of Gardens and Tech Marvels

You can either travel by train to Bangalore or take a direct flight from Vizag according to your convenience.

Morning: Arrive in Bangalore and check into your hotel, relax, have a scrumptious breakfast at Vidyarthi Bhavan, and prepare yourself for a lively day ahead.

Afternoon: Explore Lalbagh Botanical Garden, a paradise of lush greenery, and also the Bangalore palace to immerse yourself in some marvelous architecture.

Evening: Wander MG Road, the bustling heart of Bangalore, and dive into the city’s tech spirit at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum.

Day 2: Bangalore to Ooty – Journey to the Queen of Hill Stations

Morning: Catch the Mysuru Express (Train No. 16235) and travel to a peaceful hill station, leaving the hustle and bustle of Bangalore.

Afternoon: Settle into The Serai, Ooty, your charming retreat nestled amidst the hills (3 km from Ooty Railway Station).

Evening: Capture the ethereal beauty of Ooty Lake, wander through the vibrant Government Rose Garden, and witness panoramic views from Doddabetta Peak, the highest point in South India.

Day 3: Ooty Exploration – Nature, Tea Gardens, and Tranquility

Morning: Embark on a scenic journey on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Afternoon: Explore Dodabetta Tea Factory, where the aroma of freshly brewed tea hangs in the air.

Evening: Take a boat ride on Pykara Lake and witness cascading waterfalls amidst the verdant landscapes.

Day 4: Ooty to Coorg – Serenity Amidst Coffee Plantations

Morning: Travel to Coorg, the land of coffee and misty hills, and check into abode. Enjoy a warm cum of coffee and some delicious breakfast to keep you going for the day.

Afternoon: Discover Abbey Falls, a cascading gem nestled amidst the rainforest. Witness breathtaking views from Raja’s Seat, and explore the bustling Madikeri town, the heart of Coorg.

Day 5: Coorg – Nature Walks and Coffee Estates

Morning: Immerse yourselves in the natural beauty of Coorg. Take a walk through Dubare Elephant Camp and witness these gentle giants up close. Explore coffee estates, where the air is filled with the intoxicating aroma of freshly roasted beans.

Afternoon: Change your stay to The Ibnii Spa Resort, Coorg (25 km from Madikeri Railway Station), and unwind in your opulent haven. Visit Omkareshwara Temple, a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site.

Day 6: Coorg Exploration Continues – Talacauvery and Bhagamandala

Morning: Explore Talacauvery, the birthplace of the Kaveri River, and Bhagamandala, where the holy rivers Cauvery, Kabini, and Kanakapura merge.

Afternoon: Spend an evening at Nisargadhama Island, a haven of lush greenery and serene waterways. Continue your stay at The Ibnii Spa Resort and indulge in luxurious treatments.

Day 7: Coorg to Vizag – Departure with Cherished Memories

18:00: Bid farewell to Coorg and board the Yeshvantpur Express (Train No. 12836) from Mysuru.

Morning: Arrive in Vizag and reflect on the mesmerizing experiences, lush landscapes, and rich cultural heritage you encountered.

As the train pulls into Vizag station from Coorg, marking the end of this incredible journey, you carry more than just souvenirs. Take a moment to savor the sweet aftertaste of this adventure. Let the memories linger, a constant reminder of the beauty, the warmth of the places you’ve been to.

