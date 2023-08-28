With just four months left in 2023, seize the opportunity to fulfil your travel dreams before the year concludes. Prioritise visiting the destinations you’ve longed to explore before making new resolutions for 2024. Prepare your luggage and plan a journey beyond the hustle and bustle. Here are some alluring tourist destinations in India that should be on your list if you are planning a trip between September and December.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

August marks the beginning of the pleasant autumn season in Shimla, with crisp weather and clear skies. Enjoy the scenic beauty, explore colonial architecture, and take leisurely walks in the hills. It’s an ideal escape from the scorching heat of the plains. Shimla is the best place to visit from September when the weather is cool and pleasant. Don’t forget to try the Himachali cuisine at the local restaurants which serve the best.

Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Ladakh is especially known for its dramatic landscapes, barren deserts, high mountain ranges and deep valleys. September is an ideal time to visit Leh-Ladakh when the roads are open, and you can explore its stunning landscapes, high mountain passes, and Buddhist monasteries. Ladakh is an ideal destination for all adventure seekers, try trekking, river rafting, mountain biking, and many more. While you’re at Leh-Ladakh, don’t forget to stargaze at night as Ladakh is known for its starry nights.

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a stunning hill station. It’s famous for its lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, misty hills, and pleasant climate. Coorg is delightful from September to December with lush greenery and pleasant weather. Enjoy coffee plantations, waterfalls, and trekking. The best time to visit Coorg is from October to April when the weather is cool and comfortable.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur’s charm lies in its blend of history and modernity. It’s a city where you can explore the royal heritage while enjoying contemporary comforts and a vibrant cultural scene. From October to December, Jaipur experiences cool and pleasant weather. Explore the Pink City’s historic forts, palaces, and vibrant culture. Make sure to savour the renowned dishes of Rajasthan, including Dal Baati Churma, Ghewar, and Laal Maas. The culinary delights of Rajasthan are so enticing that you’ll be tempted to return for another taste.

Rishikesh and Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Visiting Rishikesh and Haridwar allows you to immerse yourself in spirituality, experience cultural rituals, enjoy adventure sports, and soak in the natural beauty of the Himalayan region. Whether you seek tranquillity or adventure, these twin cities have something to offer to every traveller. While exploring these destinations, be sure to indulge in shopping for handicrafts and traditional attire, as they offer a delightful cultural experience and are a must-try.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Enjoy the charming hill station of Darjeeling during the autumn months. Witness breathtaking views of the Himalayas, sip on Darjeeling tea, and explore the town. The town is situated in the Lesser Himalayas and offers breathtaking views of the snow-capped peaks, including the mighty Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world. The sunrise view from Tiger Hill is particularly popular.

Let us know which one of these top tourist destinations in India you are planning a trip to between September and December. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.