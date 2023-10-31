The spiritual tradition of South India is deeply ingrained and permeates daily existence, earning it recognition worldwide. This is a place where old customs and contemporary culture coexist in harmony. These temples in South India are living examples of dedication and faith, not just amazing architectural structures. The pilgrimage destinations here are rich in myth and legend and attract travellers from all over the world.

Here are some of the temples you must visit if you are on a devotional trip in South India.

Sabarimala

India’s most well-known pilgrimage site is the Sabarimala Temple. It is only reachable on foot from Pamba (4 km) and is perched at an elevation of 914 m above sea level on the Western Ghats mountain ranges. The Hindu god Sree Ayyappa is the subject of the temple. November to the middle of January is pilgrimage season. The two main pilgrimage events are Mandalapooja and Makaravilakku. Except for the first five days of each Malayalam month and during Vishu (April), the Temple is closed the rest of the year.

Palani

Palani is a well-known city in Tamil Nadu because of the Palani Murugan Temple. A stunning landscape that will calm your senses can be seen in the distance as the magnificent Western Ghats rise, with several lovely lakes at their base. This city has a lot of natural attractions, such as stunning waterfalls, lakes, hills, lush forests, a fantastic animal sanctuary, and ancient temples, which draw a lot of tourists each year. This spot is popular with photographers because it can capture the immaculate magnificence of nature, leaving you in complete awe.

Guruvayur

Vayu, the god of winds, and Guru, the instructor of the Gods, built the temple. The incredible idol of Lord Unnikrishnan Guruvayur is not built of metal or stone, as was more typical in the past, but rather a unique mixture known as Padala Anjanam. Despite its straightforward design, worshippers travel from all over the nation to this location because of its unparalleled spiritual allure. Nevertheless, this temple is exclusively accessible to Hindu devotees. There may be lengthy lines at the entry, but they are worthwhile once you approach the temple complex.

Thanjavur

In South India, the Tamil Nadu region is home to the temple site of Thanjavur, also known as Tanjore or Tanjavur. The renowned Chola (Cola) monarch Rajaraja I held his capital in Thanjavur, and it was he who ordered the construction of the majestic Brihadishvara temple there in the early 11th century CE. Over the ages, numerous other temples and shrines were built, making Thanjavur one of the most significant and popular historical places in all of India. UNESCO has designated Thanjavur as a World Heritage Site.

Mookambika

Devotees from all across South India flock to the Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur, Udupi district. At the foot of Kodachadri Hill, amidst the verdant Western Ghats, is the settlement of Kollur. Here, the Goddess of emotional strength and power is honoured at the Mookambika Temple, one of the seven most sacred locations of Salvation. The temple’s roofs are copper, and its crest is gold-plated. The renowned scholar Adi Shankaracharya is reported to have come to this temple to carry out penance. It is also thought that Adi Shankaracharya dedicated the idol of the goddess Mookambika.

Tirupati

Both visitors and religious pilgrims are drawn to the Ancient Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, which is well-known for its exquisite Dravidian architecture and gold-plated cupola. High in the Tirumala hills, this well-known temple is open for prayer every day. The town is scattered with additional temples, while the verdant countryside is home to a multitude of waterfalls. One of only three pre-Jurassic stone arches in the world, measuring 25 feet in length and 10 feet in height, may be found naturally in Tirupati.

Let us know which one of these temples in South India you would visit first on your devotional trip. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.