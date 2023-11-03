Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched a special air tour package from Visakhapatnam to North East India. The 6-night/7-day tour will cover famous tourist destinations in Gangtok, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong.

Tourists will be taken to the Tsomgo Lake, Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial, and Nathu La Pass in Gangtok. In Darjeeling, the package will cover Dro-Dul Chorten, the Research Institute of Tibetology, the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, PN Zoological Park, Tenzing Rock, and the Tibetan Refugee Self-help Centre, and Mangal Dham, Deolo Hill, Dr Graham’s Home, and Durbin Dhara Hills in Kalimpong.

The IRCTC North East India air tour package from Visakhapatnam will begin on 28 November 2023 and conclude on 4 December. The cost per head is Rs 61,900, RS 49,880, and RS 48,180 for single, double, and triple occupancy, respectively.

The package includes economy class air tickets on IndiGo airlines, deluxe hotel accommodation, five breakfasts and five dinners, all transfers and sightseeing as per the itinerary, and all applicable taxes for the above-mentioned services. Interested persons can reach out to the IRCTC office, near gate number 1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station, or call 0891-2500695.

